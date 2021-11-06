 Skip to main content
Appalachian State hammers Arkansas State
Appalachian State hammers Arkansas State

A recap of Appalachian State's 48-14 football victory over Arkansas State on Saturday.

Why the Mountaineers won

Appalachian State, after allowing the one-win Red Wolves two touchdowns including a tying score early in the second quarter, reeled off the final 34 points to pull away in the Sun Belt Conference matchup.

What it means

Appalachian State remains in control of the Sun Belt's East Division. If the Mountaineers win remaining games against South Alabama, Troy and Georgia Southern, they would likely return to Lafayette, La., for a rematch against Louisiana in the league championship game on Dec. 4 (3:30 p.m., ESPN). The Ragin' Cajuns, who have won eight straight games, routed the visiting Mountaineers 41-13 on Oct. 12.

Notable

 Senior defensive back Steven Jones intercepted three passes and ran two back for touchdowns covering 47, helping the Mountaineers lead 14-0, and 34 yards, for the final score with 4:01 to play.

 The Mountaineers sent two backs over 100 yards for the day. Nate Noel carried 23 times for 122 yards and a touchdown, and Camerun Peoples rushed 14 times for 116 yards.

 Appalachian State receiver Malik Williams threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to fellow receiver Thomas Hennigan, a Greensboro native and Northwest Guilford graduate, to open the scoring in the first quarter. Hennigan, who has scored 19 touchdowns at Appalachian State, caught four passes for 69 yards.

 Appalachian State's Chandler Staton, who has made 16 straight field-goal attempts, hit from 33 and 22 yards.

 Nick Hampton made two sacks for the Mountaineers' defense, and  D'Marco Jackson and Tyler Bird made one each.

Arkansas State's only win came over Central Arkansas, an FCS program, in its season opener. The Red Wolves have lost eight in a row.

Records

Appalachian State: 4-1 Sun Belt Conference, 7-2 overall.

Arkansas State: 0-5, 1-8.

Up next

Appalachian State: South Alabama, 2:30 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).

Arkansas State: At La.-Monroe, 5 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).

