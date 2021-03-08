Appalachian State men's basketball team to play for berth in NCAA Tournament tonight

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Appalachian State men's basketball team will play for a berth in the NCAA Tournament tonight.

The Mountaineers will meet Georgia State at 7 p.m. (ESPN2) in the Sun Belt Conference championship game, with the winner claiming the league's automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

Appalachian State (16-11) defeated Coastal Carolina 64-61 in overtime Sunday night to advance. App State won two of the three meetings with Georgia State this season.

App State is in the Sun Belt championship game for the first time since joining the league in the 2014-15 season. The program last played in a conference championship game in 2010 as a member of the Southern Conference.

The Mountaineers have played in just two NCAA Tournaments. App State in 1979 lost in the second round to LSU, which then was beaten by Magic Johnson and eventual national champion Michigan State in its next game. App State lost to Ohio State in the first round in 2000.