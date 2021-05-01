 Skip to main content
Appalachian State's Shemar Jean-Charles drafted by Green Bay Packers
Shemar Jean-Charles, left, covering Louisiana receiver Kyren Lacy and causing an incomplete pass during a game in December.

 Andrew Dye, Journal

Appalachian State's Shemar Jean-Charles has been selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Jean-Charles, a defensive back, was the round's 34th pick and No. 178 overall.

Jean-Charles cashed in on a stout senior year to give Appalachian State picks in back-to-back drafts since 2012 and 2013.

Jean-Charles led the nation in pass breakups with 16, and he is the first FBS All-American for the Mountaineers program.

He appeared in 50 career games at App State, spending his first two seasons as the team’s go-to nickelback before starting in 2019 and 2020.

Green Bay used its first-round pick on cornerback Eric Stokes of Georgia.

