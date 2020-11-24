2020-21 college basketball preview: Appalachian State men

One in a series of previews for the 2020-21 college basketball season:
Coach
Dustin Kerns, 18-15 record in one season at Appalachian State, 49-52 overall
Last season
18-15 league, 11-9 overall; lost in second round of Sun Belt tournament
Preseason prediction
Seventh in league; voting by coaches
Key losses
• F Isaac Johnson (11.2 points, 7.7 rebounds)
• G O’Showen Williams (12.8 points, 2.2 assists)
Key returnees
• G Justin Forrest (17.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, All-Sun Belt first team)
• G Adrian Delph (8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds)
Key additions
• G Michael Almonacy (15.6 points, 3.2 assists at Southern New Hampshire)
The outlook
After turning out its first winning season since 2010-11, the Mountaineers look for a strong second season under Kerns. Returning to the team is leading scorer and All-Sun Belt first-team selection Justin Forrest, who will be joined by a strong mix of returning scoring power and a few transfers.
Strengths
The Mountaineers excelled at getting to the free-throw line last season. They ranked 11th in the nation at 41.2% in free-throw rate, a stat that divides the number of free throws taken by field-goal attempts. Only 26 teams of 353 in the nation had a percentage over 40.
Concerns
App State did not shoot well from long range. The team hit 30.3% of its 3-pointers, ranking 313rd in the nation. The Mountaineers also lost their best at it, O’Showen Williams, who connected on 33.9%.
Player to watch
Michael Almonacy gives App State a true point guard and a primary ball handler, and Kendall Lewis is primed for a sophomore year step up. Lewis, who had strong moments as a freshman in 2019-20, will look to become on of the top perimeter players in the league this season.
Circle the dates
Nov. 30, Bowling Green: The favorite to win the Mid-Atlantic Conference comes to Boone for App State’s biggest home challenge in its non-conference schedule.
Dec. 15, at No. 12 Tennessee: App State crosses the border and into Dustin Kerns’ home state for a matchup with a ranked opponent.
Jan. 22 and 23, Georgia State: Thanks to the Sun Belt Conference’s scheduling format, App State will have two chances to beat the East Division favorite at home. The Mountaineers haven’t beaten the Panthers since the 2016-17 season.
Worst-case scenario
Playing so many games in the conference’s more balanced division makes 18 wins hard to replicate. The two-way tone setting provided by Isaac Johnson becomes hard to replace, and the long-range shooting doesn’t improve.
Best-case scenario
App State stays on course under Kerns and rattles the East Division. Winning the season splits against South Alabama and Coastal Carolina and challenging Georgia State would be another great step.
336-727-7165
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!