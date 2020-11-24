2020-21 college basketball preview: Appalachian State men

Strengths

The Mountaineers excelled at getting to the free-throw line last season. They ranked 11th in the nation at 41.2% in free-throw rate, a stat that divides the number of free throws taken by field-goal attempts. Only 26 teams of 353 in the nation had a percentage over 40.

Concerns

App State did not shoot well from long range. The team hit 30.3% of its 3-pointers, ranking 313rd in the nation. The Mountaineers also lost their best at it, O’Showen Williams, who connected on 33.9%.

Player to watch

Michael Almonacy gives App State a true point guard and a primary ball handler, and Kendall Lewis is primed for a sophomore year step up. Lewis, who had strong moments as a freshman in 2019-20, will look to become on of the top perimeter players in the league this season.

Circle the dates

Nov. 30, Bowling Green: The favorite to win the Mid-Atlantic Conference comes to Boone for App State’s biggest home challenge in its non-conference schedule.

Dec. 15, at No. 12 Tennessee: App State crosses the border and into Dustin Kerns’ home state for a matchup with a ranked opponent.