Damion McLean has made Appalachian State his life.
A former student-athlete in Boone turned into an assistant and, finally, the head coach of the track and field program. He's also the only Black head coach on App State's campus. And with the calls for social justice and racial equality through the country, the significance of that — and the need for more persons of color in leadership roles — is as important now as it's ever been.
McLean talked with the Journal this month about many topics, ranging from race, recruiting persons of color to a campus that's primarily white, and his student-athletes participating in marches. A selection of his comments, edited for brevity and clarity.
On being the only Black head coach at App State:
"I mean, it means a lot. I'd like to thank Chancellor (Sheri) Everts, Doug (Gillin, App State's athletics director) and Coach (John) Weaver, who came before me. I've been in it for a while, but it was a great opportunity for me in the athletic department.
"But you know, there's always more to grow from with all of the things going around in the world, in the United States and how socially responsible things are moving forward for schools, the NFL and those types of things because those talks are always going to happen. I'm not the first ever head Black coach here at App State. The first track and field head coach — thank goodness App State track and field has been successful in the past decades. But this was an opportunity for this to happen. And I'm grateful that it happened."
On recruiting athletes of color to a primarily white campus:
"Even when I got recruited to come to app, Coach (Michael) Curcio recruited me and he put me in a realm of like, 'Hey, here are these people, this is a great institution.' But I met a couple of people of color that was here back then. I think that might've been 23 years ago. I'm telling my age now.
"There wasn't as much Blacks or minorities here on campus than it is now. So things are getting better. But the recruiting aspects, 100 percent of my recruits who've all come to Boone, their parents always asked that question. How have you been living in this small town? You know, there's always a stigma because — I've told this in another interview — minority parents of black parents, when they come to Boone, the first thing they see is our mascot. You know, he's a Caucasian man with a beard, with a gun, you know what I'm saying?
"So it's one of those things like, 'Hey I've been here for this long and I've never had a problem. If your son comes to App, I am you. I'm going to take care of them like you take care of them. So I got to play that role. It's one thing you tell them a 100 percent what you're going to do upfront, and they trust you. That's why we've had very successful athletes in the past. And that's why we're recruiting very successful athletes now. It's changing. It's very hard, though. There are schools in North Carolina who recruit against us because of it. But we do a very good job, and I think we're going to keep doing a good job. Since I became this position, Curcio has been here, Coach (David) Ward, but then I've hired Raymond Brewer, who was Black. And then our throws coach Whitney Smyre, who is Black. So it was, of a team of diversity, you gotta have diversity on your staff. It's just that simple. That's how I look at it."
On getting more black head coaches and people of color into athletics and on App State's campus:
"In my position first and foremost, people gotta ask me that question. 'Coach McLean, can you help us recruit persons of color, minorities to App State?' But on the other side, you've got to advertise it that way. It's that simple. If you don't, it's never going to happen. It's always going to be a struggle. It's always going to be a process to it. What is going to appeal to them? What is going to keep them here after they're here?
"Most people — I know I've been here 23 years as an athlete and a coach — and there's a lot of people that come and go. I'm very fortunate to be here at App State. I love it here. Home is an hour and 15 minutes away. And so it's a better option for me as well.
"But what options are going to get Blacks to love it here while they're here and want to stay here for things to change? That's the other part of thing. On the App State side, they're doing a great job trying to change diversity and stuff like that, trying to include things. But it's the same process. What are you gonna do while they're here? What are you going to do to try to keep people here?"
On protests and his athletes' involvement:
"I love it. It's the big thing called change. And it's those kids who are on the team, who are speaking up because it's one of those things where they have to because there's not a lot of Blacks and minorities here. So it's almost like you have to. They're almost chosen because you came to App to speak up for everybody and you're an athlete.
"Across the country, it's almost to the point where I've seen some people say that they're just tired of it. Part of the conversation I have with my athletes is I told them stories from what happened to my great-grandpa and my grandpa and my dad. And outside of my great-grandpa, those guys are still alive. So if you want to really have conversations, speak to those people who had it even worse back then than right now. So it's part of just learning history.
"And then when the opportunity comes up, just like me, those people are here. They can speak up when the time is ready because sometimes — the majority of times — they don't have a voice. Nobody's going to listen to them. Even though they could be right 100 percent of the time.
"But this is the time to do it now. And you can't just post something now and not keep saying something later on down the road. Cause it'd be meaningless to those who came before, who came before us."
On issues he’d like to see come to the forefront for college athletics:
"Ultimately, that's not up to me. It's up to the administration and NCAA on how things are going to change and how things are going to be perceived moving forward. I think what's going on this year and COVID, a lot more people's eyes have been opened. And so it's almost to the point where this helped that position of where this social justice and stuff is moving forward.
"But it's got to change just with time. If you think back 50 years later, did you think we were going to be in this position? I mean, no. I mean, those are questions I've asked my grandpa and my dad, and they were like, 'No, there's no way.' So just imagine, it's 2020, imagine in 2070 what it's going to be.
"I hope to be alive by then, but still, it's going to be change. But everybody has their own opinion.That's where it's hard. It's hard to get through some people. But we've got to keep trying."
