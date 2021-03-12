A few days removed from clinching NCAA berth, App State gets ready for Indy

Donovan Gregory didn’t realize there were streamers falling on the court Monday night.
The Appalachian State guard only noticed them after he started sprinting. They collected on his outstretched arms as he ran around, the Sun Belt Conference’s blues and yellows trailing behind him as he celebrated the Mountaineers’ new-found spot in the NCAA Tournament.
He looked like he was flying. Gliding at the least.
“Probably like 100 times,” Gregory said when asked how much he’s thought about it. "I won a state championship in high school, but at this level it just doesn’t compare.
“It’s just a completely different feeling.”
App State is a few days removed from the 80-73 victory against Georgia State in the conference title game, and the Mountaineers are still gliding. That victory clinched the third NCAA berth in program history.
The time since has given Coach Dustin Kerns the chance to step back from the game and gather his thoughts on the effort.
He mentioned on Friday while speaking to media that in their four-wins-in-four-days stretch, the Mountaineers handled the preseason favorite and the regular-season champ in Little Rock and Texas State, respectively. Handling two fast- rising teams in Coastal Carolina and ultimately, Georgia State, the Mountaineers more than proved themselves.
““I just thought our guys earned it,” Kerns said. “ … I just thought we earned it. And I just thought we were extremely tough, extremely connected. We just had some guys who refused to let us lose the game.”
The team returned to the Holmes Convocation Center on Tuesday and a big group of fans waited for them. The Mountaineers will travel again on Saturday, pending one more set of COVID-19 tests, Kerns said, heading toward Indianapolis. They'll land a day before they know who they are playing.
The team will actually travel by way of Tri-Cities Airport in Tennessee, which is near Kerns’ hometown of Kingsport. Even with the tight health protocols, Kerns hopes his players really take these moments in.
“Before Selection Sunday, I really want our guys to enjoy this,” Kerns said. “I’ve told them we’re going to get together and practice a little bit and make sure you can enjoy it.”
Kerns said, technically, he’s watched the title game one and a half times. The first time was with his father after the Tuesday celebration. He used to come home from college to watch March Madness with his father. Now he’ll be a head coach in the thick of it for his father to watch.
He tried to watching it again with his wife another time this week, but he said the two fell asleep around halftime. They’ll try to finish watching at some point.
Justin Forrest, a senior guard and the third-leading scorer in school history, watched this program pivot from one coach to another and is now on the precipice of a life achievement.
“March Madness is the one place that a basketball player who plays college basketball wants to go,” Forrest said. “You see all the things that they get to experience on T.V., you see all the moments. … to be able to experience what those guys I’ve seen on T.V. get to experience is an achievement in itself. But we want to get more done than just being there.”
Most major projection sites have App State playing in the First Four, the play-in games that take place on Thursday. And likely, should those projections hold, it will be in a matchup of No. 16 seeds vying to play against one of the tournament’s No. 1 seeds in the first round.
Gregory, the postgame glider, said App State managed to lock in and claim the program’s first Sun Belt title. This time next week, the Mountaineers will see if they can keep it going.
“Really, I think everybody just bought in at the right time,” Gregory said. “We went on a losing streak, and we didn’t let that ruin us. We just turned it into a positive and used it as motivation going into the tournament because we knew the team that we could be.”
