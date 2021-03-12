A few days removed from clinching NCAA berth, App State gets ready for Indy

Justin Forrest, a senior guard and the third-leading scorer in school history, watched this program pivot from one coach to another and is now on the precipice of a life achievement.

“March Madness is the one place that a basketball player who plays college basketball wants to go,” Forrest said. “You see all the things that they get to experience on T.V., you see all the moments. … to be able to experience what those guys I’ve seen on T.V. get to experience is an achievement in itself. But we want to get more done than just being there.”

Most major projection sites have App State playing in the First Four, the play-in games that take place on Thursday. And likely, should those projections hold, it will be in a matchup of No. 16 seeds vying to play against one of the tournament’s No. 1 seeds in the first round.

Gregory, the postgame glider, said App State managed to lock in and claim the program’s first Sun Belt title. This time next week, the Mountaineers will see if they can keep it going.

“Really, I think everybody just bought in at the right time,” Gregory said. “We went on a losing streak, and we didn’t let that ruin us. We just turned it into a positive and used it as motivation going into the tournament because we knew the team that we could be.”

