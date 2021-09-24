A game about three plays and a reckoning for Appalachian State in win over Marshall

“I was kind of skeptical about celebrating it as such, as a game winner,” Staton said. “And that's what I was kind of telling people. They're kind of celebrating, and I was like, ‘Hang on, I my job might not be done yet.’

That leads to the play that didn’t happen, made possible by the savvy thinking of running back Nate Noel. Peoples carried a heavy workload early: He scored the Mountaineers’ first three touchdowns.

Clark said Peoples dinged his ankle later in the game, though, making the offense lean more on Noel. The freshman running back finished with 187 yards. Eighty-seven came in the game’s final possession. His last carry broke loose for 22 yards with a clear path to the end zone. Realizing Marshall wanted him to score to stop the clock and give the Herd possession, Noel slid at the 5-yard line.

Clark said that’s a scenario the team has practiced regularly, and Noel felt like it was easy to push aside the want to score in order to lock down the game.

“I did watch football and play football my whole life,” Noel said, “so I know in certain situations what to do.”