A game about three plays and a reckoning for Appalachian State in win over Marshall

BOONE — Two plays that happened, and one that didn’t, proved essential for Appalachian State on Thursday.
A fourth-quarter touchdown became the starter. A field goal became the winner. And a slide in front of the goal line became the clincher of a 31-30 football victory against Marshall. Those three plays helped dispatch any lingering pains of the Mountaineers’ loss in Huntington, W.Va., a year ago.
“It wasn't a revenge game,” App State coach Shawn Clark said. “It was a reckoning game. Revenge is emotional. A reckoning is something you go out and put to bed.
“We came out and put all the talk to bed, and we’re the better football team tonight.”
Thursday’s matchup struck some similar chords as the one from 2020 — a 17-7 Mountaineers loss as the No. 23 team in the country — yet at a higher scoring pace.
Like that day, App State had two turnovers that proved costly. Unlike that day, though, the cost didn't bury the Mountaineers.
Entering the third quarter with a lead, App State saw its opening two drives end in a loss of possession. Quarterback Chase Brice rolled out and took a shot near the sideline at Corey Sutton, but the ball was intercepted. The next drive, Camerun Peoples fumbled near midfield.
Those two possessions led to 10 points and a 30-21 lead for Marshall, as well as fear of another Appalachian offensive stall-out against the Herd.
That started changing with the foot control of Sutton, who finished with 10 receptions and 127 yards. He opened the fourth quarter with a back-corner grab in the end zone, getting his backfoot down for a 24-yard touchdown just before falling out of bounds. The play evoked similar vibes to the toe-tapping catch he made against Troy in 2018.
Sutton missed last year’s game against Marshall — he opted out in 2020 as he recovered from his ACL injury — and his absence became glaring as the season went on. Returning this season, he wanted to be sure that he could match his former level of play. He also knew he would need to capitalize in moments like Thursday's, when App State just needed him make something happen.
“I was on the JUG machine all summer,” Sutton said. “It was definitely different coming back, having to sit out the whole year.
“But in fall camp, I got — I wouldn’t say my confidence back — but I kind of saw that I was making those same plays still.”
That eventually led to Chandler Staton, the Mountaineers’ calm kicker for the last four years. Marshall missed on a field-goal attempt before Staton’s number was called for a 45-yarder with 5:45 remaining.
The super senior drilled it, giving the game its final score. He didn’t allow himself to feel too much emotion until the clock expired.
“I was kind of skeptical about celebrating it as such, as a game winner,” Staton said. “And that's what I was kind of telling people. They're kind of celebrating, and I was like, ‘Hang on, my job might not be done yet.’
That leads to the play that didn’t happen, made possible by the savvy thinking of running back Nate Noel. Peoples carried a heavy workload early: He scored the Mountaineers’ first three touchdowns.
Clark said Peoples dinged his ankle later in the game, though, making the offense lean more on Noel. The freshman running back finished with 187 yards. Eighty-seven came in the game’s final possession. His last carry broke loose for 22 yards with a clear path to the end zone. Realizing Marshall wanted him to score to stop the clock and give the Herd possession, Noel slid at the 5-yard line.
Clark said the team practiced the scenario regularly, and Noel felt like it was easy to push aside the want to score in order to lock down the game.
“I did watch football and play football my whole life,” Noel said, “so I know in certain situations what to do.”
Staton and the rest of the team eventually got their moment to celebrate. Sutton was the first one to engage the still-crowded stadium. He pumped his arms in the air toward the 28,377 announced in attendance. Pretty soon, during a break in play, the whole offense walked toward their sideline while trying to swell the crowd up again.
Clark beamed about the crowd size and fan support throughout his postgame news conference. He also reveled in the chance to welcome an old Southern Conference rival back to Boone.
The fact that App State came out on the winning end of this one didn’t hurt either.
“It was a 15-round heavyweight fight, and we were the last team standing,” Clark said.
