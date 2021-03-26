A little coaching consistency going a long way for the App State defense so far this spring

BOONE — Don’t look now, but there’s some consistency present around Boone again.

Appalachian State started spring football practices earlier this week, and for the first time since the 2018 season, players haven’t seen a coaching change. Some staffers are new, sure, but most of the crew stayed intact, including, most notably, head coach Shawn Clark.

At least one guy has noticed the difference it’s made early for his unit. D’Marco Jackson, a senior inside linebacker, was part of a defense that suffocated play during Wednesday’s practice. Two days before, when the Mountaineers held its first of 15 spring practices, he noticed similar play from his group.

Part of that, he said, comes from the program holding on to most of its staff. Defensive players aren’t learning new wrinkles for their system. Right now, they can just focus on play and react. Defensive players aren't having to think as much.

“I think the consistency in the coaches,” Jackson said. “... It’s nice coming out there and we ain’t got to spend as much time in the coverage because older guys, they know it.

“But at the same time, they’re helping out the younger guys. It’s more older guys bringing on the younger guys. That’s the biggest thing I see really.”