It happens every year.

Fan favorites move on from college football, and new guys step into their places.

It’s no different at Appalachian State, where most of the mainstays return and there’s only a few spots to plug.

Here’s a look at five guys who'll get more responsibility this season after varying experiences in 2019.

AppStateFB

Appalachian State sophomore linebacker D'Marco Jackson (52) is congratulated by senior linebacker Noel Cook (20) after a tackle.

D’Marco Jackson

Absurd athleticism meets more responsibility.

D’Marco Jackson’s talent has always been off the chart, and now he’ll move to fill a starting spot full time.

The junior inside linebacker appeared in all 14 games for App State last season, and he started six of them while splitting reps with Trey Cobb. Now those two will start together on the inside of App State’s defense. Jackson had 60 total tackles last season, which included 8.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Cole Garrison

Appalachian State redshirt senior Chandler Greer (center left) and redshirt sophomore Cole Garrison go through blocking drills in August 2018 during practice. Garrison has shown versatility along the offensive line, playing four of the five positions during the 2018 season.

Cole Garrison

Cole Garrison has been the patch for any flat on the App State offensive line the last two seasons.

The senior O-lineman has played at every position but center, and now, he’s one of the guys vying for the left tackle spot vacated by Vic Johnson.

Garrison will see the field regularly, regardless if he claims the job or not. But his experience and adaptability gives him an edge.

App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship

Appalachian State junior defensive back Kaiden Smith (13) tackles Louisiana running back Chris Smith (21) in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.

Kaiden Smith

Kaiden Smith has played in at least 10 games during the last three seasons. Now he finally gets a chance to lead.

Smith popped up in big spots during the last few years: a forced fumble in the 2017 Dollar General Bowl, playing in the fourth quarter against UNC last season. Now he’s got his moment.

Coach Shawn Clark and defensive coordinator Dale Jones have lauded Smith for his vocal presence this fall.

App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship

Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) breaks away from Louisiana defensive back Deuce Wallace (25) in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.

Daetrich Harrington

One of the best examples of perseverance on the team, Daetrich Harrington could be set to break out this year.

The junior running back was thrown into the thick of responsibility as a true freshman in 2017, missed most of 2018 with an ACL tear and battled another injury last season. But he still managed to be disruptive late, rushing for 89 yards and a touchdown in the 2019 Sun Belt Conference championship game.

Healthy and hungry, he's ready to go.

AppStateFB

App State defensive lineman George Blackstock (right) was rewarded for his hard work in August by being put on scholarship.

George Blackstock

App State has always rotated heavy on the defensive line. It’s why George Blackstock saw a lot of time even though he was technically behind E.J. Scott at nose tackle on the depth chart.

Blackstock brings a style of play to the position similar to MyQuon Stout, a former starter at the position who made back-to-back all-Sun Belt teams in 2017 and 2018.

He started twice last year with three sacks and will be the tip of the spear for an athletic App State defense.

336-727-7165

@EthanJoyceWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments