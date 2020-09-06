It happens every year.
Fan favorites move on from college football, and new guys step into their places.
It’s no different at Appalachian State, where most of the mainstays return and there’s only a few spots to plug.
Here’s a look at five guys who'll get more responsibility this season after varying experiences in 2019.
D’Marco Jackson
Absurd athleticism meets more responsibility.
D’Marco Jackson’s talent has always been off the chart, and now he’ll move to fill a starting spot full time.
The junior inside linebacker appeared in all 14 games for App State last season, and he started six of them while splitting reps with Trey Cobb. Now those two will start together on the inside of App State’s defense. Jackson had 60 total tackles last season, which included 8.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.
Cole Garrison
Cole Garrison has been the patch for any flat on the App State offensive line the last two seasons.
The senior O-lineman has played at every position but center, and now, he’s one of the guys vying for the left tackle spot vacated by Vic Johnson.
Garrison will see the field regularly, regardless if he claims the job or not. But his experience and adaptability gives him an edge.
Kaiden Smith
Kaiden Smith has played in at least 10 games during the last three seasons. Now he finally gets a chance to lead.
Smith popped up in big spots during the last few years: a forced fumble in the 2017 Dollar General Bowl, playing in the fourth quarter against UNC last season. Now he’s got his moment.
Coach Shawn Clark and defensive coordinator Dale Jones have lauded Smith for his vocal presence this fall.
Daetrich Harrington
One of the best examples of perseverance on the team, Daetrich Harrington could be set to break out this year.
The junior running back was thrown into the thick of responsibility as a true freshman in 2017, missed most of 2018 with an ACL tear and battled another injury last season. But he still managed to be disruptive late, rushing for 89 yards and a touchdown in the 2019 Sun Belt Conference championship game.
Healthy and hungry, he's ready to go.
George Blackstock
App State has always rotated heavy on the defensive line. It’s why George Blackstock saw a lot of time even though he was technically behind E.J. Scott at nose tackle on the depth chart.
Blackstock brings a style of play to the position similar to MyQuon Stout, a former starter at the position who made back-to-back all-Sun Belt teams in 2017 and 2018.
He started twice last year with three sacks and will be the tip of the spear for an athletic App State defense.
