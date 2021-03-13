A second Wake Forest basketball player enters the transfer portal this week

A second player has entered the transfer portal this week from the Wake Forest men's basketball team.

This time, it's Emmanuel Okpomo. The Journal confirmed on Saturday that the true freshman center has joined former teammate Jahcobi Neath in departing the Deacons.

Neath entered the portal on Thursday.

Okpomo earned playing time out of necessity. With few post players to begin the season with, the team lost Tariq Ingraham for the remainder of the season so he could recover from COVID-19.

A steady presence during the early portion of ACC play, Okpomo averaged 1.1 points and 1.7 rebounds in 14 total games.

He didn't appear in Wake Forest's last three games of the season, playing at Virginia Tech on Feb. 27.

Okpomo committed to Wake Forest last June, the second player to sign with the team after Steve Forbes was hired to lead the program. The first was Quadry Adams. That class also included the addition of four transfers, as well as the early enrollment of Carter Whitt.

Wake Forest went 6-16 this season.

