A trio of Mountaineers score for the first time in App State's win at Texas State

Caleb Spurlin said he’s joked with offensive coaches his entire Appalachian State career about getting in and scoring a touchdown.

It happened for the senior defensive lineman on Saturday against Texas State. He was one of a few new names to find the end zone in the 38-17 victory.

Spurlin, tight end Miller Gibbs and outside linebacker Brendan Harrington all scored their first career touchdowns as the Mountaineers moved to 3-0 in the Sun Belt Conference..

A regular starter on the defensive line for the first time this season, Spurlin trotted out with the offense in the second quarter and lined up as an offset fullback. He peeled off toward the right pylon, catching a pass from Zac Thomas in the front of the end zone.

Since he joined the program in 2016, he said he’d mentioned to Shawn Clark, then the offensive line coach, and others about getting some offensive snaps. Clark, now the Mountaineers head coach, finally gave him the shot.

“Clark had messed with me and said it might be the first thing we go to when we get on the goal line, so I said, ‘All right,’” said Spurlin, a former walk-on. “I was ready for it.