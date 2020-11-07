A trio of Mountaineers score for the first time in App State's win at Texas State

Caleb Spurlin said he’s joked with offensive coaches his entire Appalachian State career about getting in and scoring a touchdown.
It happened for the senior defensive lineman on Saturday against Texas State. He was one of a few new names to find the end zone in the 38-17 victory.
Spurlin, tight end Miller Gibbs and outside linebacker Brendan Harrington all scored their first career touchdowns as the Mountaineers moved to 3-0 in the Sun Belt Conference..
A regular starter on the defensive line for the first time this season, Spurlin trotted out with the offense in the second quarter and lined up as an offset fullback. He peeled off toward the right pylon, catching a pass from Zac Thomas in the front of the end zone.
Since he joined the program in 2016, he said he’d mentioned to Shawn Clark, then the offensive line coach, and others about getting some offensive snaps. Clark, now the Mountaineers head coach, finally gave him the shot.
“Clark had messed with me and said it might be the first thing we go to when we get on the goal line, so I said, ‘All right,’” said Spurlin, a former walk-on. “I was ready for it.
“Obviously on a pass play, you’re not the only option. I didn’t know if I’d get it or not, but I’m glad I was, though.”
Spurlin went from redshirting his true freshman year to appearing in every App State game from 2017 until now. That’s 46 games — 13 apiece in 2017 and 2018, 14 in 2019 and the six this season. He’s ascended from special teams player to a D-line starter, getting his first against Georgia State last season and starting all of the Mountaineers’ games in 2020.
Clark said players like Spurlin help define the App State program.
“Came in as a walk-on, and came in and tried to earn a spot, and by his redshirt freshman year, he was on scholarship — a guy that wanted to quit, but he stuck it out and now he’s a captain of our team,” Clark said. “... We have so many Caleb Spurlins on this football team, and that’s what makes this win so special, seeing him have some success.”
Gibbs' and Harrington’s scores came from circumstances in their primary roles.
Clark said Gibbs, a sophomore tight end, was asked to play more because of an injury to Mike Evans. Gibbs worked in behind starter Henry Pearson, making a significant impact on the Mountaineers’ first drive.
Gibbs caught a 14-yard pass on a third-and-3 to keep the series moving, grabbing a 32-yard touchdown four plays later. He actually led the Mountaineers in receiving yards with 47.
“Miller Gibbs came in, and I thought he gave us a shot in the arm,” Clark said. “I thought our tight ends played excellent today, and Miller Gibbs was a big part of that.”
Harrington continued his disruptive play on defense, grabbing his second interception in two weeks. He intercepted a Tyler Vitt pass near the end of the first quarter, running it back for a 49-yard touchdown return.
The sophomore, who slid into the spot vacated by current Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither, has three picks and five pass breakups to go with 22 total tackles.
Harrington, who appeared in 11 games last season as a true freshman, said he’s leaned on his secondary experience in high school to be disruptive in the passing lanes, but he had to reflect on his return skills on Saturday as he jockeyed through the Bobcats offense.
“I thought I had a pretty good shot once I seen Kaido (Kaiden Smith) — I see a convoy of boys just running,” Harrington said. “ … You see guys just falling down, you see D’Marco (Jackson) leading me all the way to the end zone, pulling me in.
“It’s always a fun time with those guys.”
