App State 2021 schedule has two national TV games and a season finale against Georgia Southern

Appalachian State football announced its full schedule on Monday, a 12-game set that features three midweek games and a season finale with Georgia Southern.
It will be the first time the Mountaineers will host the Eagles on a Saturday since 2013.
Appalachian will also get longer than a week between some of their notable conference matchups: A 10-day opening ahead of their matchup with Louisiana, and an eight-day opening before a home game against Coastal Carolina. Both of those games mentioned will be on national T.V., according to the school release.
App State went 9-3 last season, winning the inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl.
Here's a breakdown of the team's 2021 schedule:
Sept. 2 (Thurs.) — East Carolina
The Mountaineers open their season at Bank of America in Charlotte, playing East Carolina for the first time since 2012.
It will be the debut of former assistant Frank Ponce as App State's offensive coordinator. He was on staff from 2013 to 2018, and spent the last two seasons at Louisville.
Sept. 11 — at Miami (Fla.)
App State travels to Coral Gables to complete the home-and-series between the two schools. Miami came to Boone in 2016 for a 45-10 victory in a game that at the time set an attendance record for Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Sept. 18 — Elon
Appalachian brings a Southern Conference foe back to Boone. The two schools played every year from 2003 to 2013 before App State moved up to FBS.
Former App offensive lineman Mario Acitelli is with the Phoenix program as tight ends coach and special teams coordinator.
Sept. 25 — Marshall
Marshall caps off the non-conference schedule for App State. The Thundering Herd beat the Mountaineers in 2021, a 17-7 loss.
Oct. 2 — at Georgia State
The Panthers, which will be in their fifth season under App State alumnus Shawn Elliott, have never beaten the Mountaineers since the two started Sun Belt play in 2014.
Oct. 12 (Tues.) — at Louisiana
The Ragin' Cajuns finally knocked off App State, breaking an eight-game losing streak in the series between the two schools.
Oct. 20 (Wed.) — Coastal Carolina
A game that will have heavy implications on the East Division, much like it did last season. The Chanticleers became the Sun Belt's national storyline and will return many pieces to be problematic again.
Oct. 30 — UL Monroe
This game will feature the third of four new head coaches that will face off against App State this season. Former Auburn and Akron head coach Terry Bowden, most recently a grad assistant for Clemson, takes over the WarHawks.
Nov. 6 — at Arkansas State
The Red Wolves will be under new leadership in 2021. Butch Jones, who replaced Blake Anderson, was the head coach of Tennessee when the Volunteers squeaked out a 2016 win against App State, 20-13, in overtime.
Nov. 13 — South Alabama
The Jaguars bring a new coach to the matchup in former Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack. App State has beaten South Alabama in each of the last four seasons.
Nov. 20 — at Troy
The Mountaineers final away game of the 2021 regular season. App State blew out the Trojans, 48-13, in its last visit in 2019 under Eliah Drinkwitz.
Nov. 27 — Georgia Southern
After back-to-back losses to the Eagles, App State finally broke through to beat them in 2020. That 34-26 victory capped the regular season.
