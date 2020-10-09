App State AD Doug Gillin on weathering COVID-19 clusters and the adjustments that will follow

Doug Gillin is asking a lot of questions.
The Appalachian State athletics director did so during the spring as COVID-19 halted the athletics world, and he’s doing so now as the national pandemic has staggered the fall sports seasons and resulted in two postponed Mountaineers football games and a second suspension of practice.
“Where are the gaps in our protocols — what if there’s something that we’re missing? Or are our protocols in place and we just need to reinforce them? Double them up?” Gillin said in an interview this week. “I think you’ll see us do more testing.
“For us, we are doing surveillance testing, so you’re going to find some of the asymptomatic positives. Get them in quarantine, which I think has been helpful. But it’s a constant evaluation.”
The virus situations on the university’s campus and in the athletics department have loomed as of late. Eighteen COVID-19 clusters are active at App State. The percentage of COVID-19 positives discovered during on-campus testing is skyrocketing.
App State administered 1,418 tests the week ending of Sept. 27 and 1,934 tests the week of ending Oct. 4. Those weeks had positive test rates of 9% and 8.4%, respectively. The previous highest percentage recorded in a week was 3.7%.
This week, App State reported 231 active cases on Wednesday, but by Friday, the number had fallen back to 176.
Three of those clusters are associated with programs in the athletics department: football, wrestling and volleyball. The wrestling program had a 10-case outbreak at the beginning of September, but it hasn’t reported a new case in more than two weeks. And the volleyball team's first positive result was announced Sept. 24, and the Mountaineers postponed their season-opening series against Georgia Southern. They're finally playing in their season-opening series this weekend against South Alabama.
The football program was shut down briefly in August because of an outbreak of 11 active cases, missing three days of practice. The program now has 17 active cases, including four new cases the school announced Thursday. The team played shorthanded against Campbell on Sept. 26, with a suspension of practices since that game now two weeks old, and games against Louisiana on Oct. 7 and Georgia Southern on Oct. 14 have been rescheduled for Dec. 4 or 5 and Dec. 12, respectively.
Gillin said the athletics center has been shut down and cleaned since the announcement of the football team's surge last week. He also said it required reinforcement into the essential spread prevention: Wash your hands, remain socially distanced and wear a mask.
“Our student-athletes are taking it serious,” Gillin said. “But reinforcing doesn’t mean that we’re not doing it, but we need to redouble our efforts, both inside and outside of the facility.
“You control what you can control within the time that you’re within the athletic facility and be mindful when you’re not.”
The athletics department, according to Gillin, spends roughly $15,000 a week on testing. That includes testing once a week for sports in season, as well as surveillance testing for programs out of season. Surveillance testing takes place with people who haven't exhibited symptoms to find asymptomatic cases. It happens less frequently on a smaller percentage of student-athletes. But given the situation, Gillin wants to start testing more often.
That means more spending for a department that wanted to shave $5 million off its normal annual budget of around $25 million, already going through staff furloughs with three sports eliminated. But Gillin pointed out the need for more vigilance, especially considering how quickly the novel coronavirus can shift from a low-positive situation to an outbreak.
"There’s certainly expense that comes with testing,” Gillin said. “But whether it’s financial or otherwise, there’s expense with not doing more testing.
“That’s why we’re going to test more, and I think that helps, certainly for the community, the university, us, if we test positive, to get them in quarantine and isolation and contact trace and do everything we’ve been told to help stop the spread.”
