App State AD Doug Gillin on weathering COVID-19 clusters and the adjustments that will follow

“You control what you can control within the time that you’re within the athletic facility and be mindful when you’re not.”

The athletics department, according to Gillin, spends roughly $15,000 a week on testing. That includes testing once a week for sports in season, as well as surveillance testing for programs out of season. Surveillance testing takes place with people who haven't exhibited symptoms to find asymptomatic cases. It happens less frequently on a smaller percentage of student-athletes. But given the situation, Gillin wants to start testing more often.

That means more spending for a department that wanted to shave $5 million off its normal annual budget of around $25 million, already going through staff furloughs with three sports eliminated. But Gillin pointed out the need for more vigilance, especially considering how quickly the novel coronavirus can shift from a low-positive situation to an outbreak.

"There’s certainly expense that comes with testing,” Gillin said. “But whether it’s financial or otherwise, there’s expense with not doing more testing.

“That’s why we’re going to test more, and I think that helps, certainly for the community, the university, us, if we test positive, to get them in quarantine and isolation and contact trace and do everything we’ve been told to help stop the spread.”

