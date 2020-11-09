 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
App State and Coastal Carolina game time announced
0 comments

App State and Coastal Carolina game time announced

Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football

Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) breaks away from Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Kameron Burton (11) to score a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina will get the early treatment in their game on Nov. 21.

The two will play at noon in Conway, S.C., broadcasting on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Coastal Carolina is ranked No. 15 in the current AP Poll. The Chanticleers are 7-0 and 5-0 in the Sun Belt with a game at Troy this weekend. 

App State is 5-1 and coming off a 38-17 victory against Texas State. Appalachian hosts Georgia State this weekend. 

The Mountaineers have beaten CCU in each of the last three seasons, including a 56-37 victory last season. 

336-727-7165

@EthanJoyceWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News