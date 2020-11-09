App State and Coastal Carolina game time announced

Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina will get the early treatment in their game on Nov. 21.

The two will play at noon in Conway, S.C., broadcasting on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Coastal Carolina is ranked No. 15 in the current AP Poll. The Chanticleers are 7-0 and 5-0 in the Sun Belt with a game at Troy this weekend.

App State is 5-1 and coming off a 38-17 victory against Texas State. Appalachian hosts Georgia State this weekend.

The Mountaineers have beaten CCU in each of the last three seasons, including a 56-37 victory last season.

