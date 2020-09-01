App State athletics logo

Appalachian State University announced on Tuesday night an active COVID-19 cluster in the wrestling program.

The school shared that 10 members of the team have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 11 days. Eight of those 10 are currently in isolation, while the other two have already cleared isolation protocol. 

This is the second COVID cluster that's been associated with the athletics department. On Aug. 18, the school linked a cluster with the football program.

It resulted in the football program shutting down its practices for three days. 

A cluster is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as a minimum of five cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.

According to the school, AppHealthCare was originally notified by student health services to two initial cases regarding the wrestling cluster. Campus testing for athletes last week, the school said, resulted in three more positive cases. 

An addition five cases were found on Monday, rounding out the wrestling team's total.

The wrestling program is not practicing currently. 

