App State basketball to play at Auburn this season; Tigers come to Boone in 2022

Appalachian State landed a non-conference opponent for this men's basketball season.

More importantly, the game will be part of a series that will bring a Power-Six opponent to Boone for the first time in more than 20 years.

The Mountaineers will play this year at Auburn as part of a three-game series that will take place over the next few seasons. That series will bring the Tigers to Holmes Convocation Center in 2022, and another game at Auburn in 2023.

The last time a P6 opponent played in Boone was the first game at Holmes. North Carolina helped App State open the venue, a 99-69 loss for the Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers were 18-15 last season, their first winning season since 2010-11.

Auburn, led by coach Bruce Pearl, was a Final Four team in 2019.

This is the first non-conference game to emerge for App State. It was initially reported by CBS Sports reporter Jon Rothstein and will be announced by the school later today.

The game pairs with an 18-game conference schedule in the Sun Belt where the Mountaineers will play East Division opponents (Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, South Alabama and Troy) in both home-and-away series.

