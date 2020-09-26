App State beats Campbell to close out their non-conference slate

Appalachian State beat Campbell 52-21 on Saturday at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The win pushes the Mountaineers’ record to 2-1 and completes their non-conference schedule.

Quick Takeaway

App State navigated a shorthanded sideline for the victory. The Mountaineers were missing 18 players because of contact tracing to one of the three active COVID-19 cases in the football program.

They were also without three assistant coaches: special teams coordinator and running backs coach Brian Haines, tight ends coach Justin Watts and wide receivers coach Pat Washington.

App State leaned on some major spot contributors, as well as many other new faces. Freshmen such as outside linebacker Jalen McLeod, running back Nate Noel (who rushed for 131 yards and a score) and tight end Eli Wilson played for the first time in their App State careers.

The Deciding Stretch