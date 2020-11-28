App State beats Troy, but No. 16 Coastal Carolina wins to lock up the Sun Belt's East Division

App State held it in cruise control to see out the victory. The Mountaineers pieced together two buzz saw drives to score in the third quarter. One went for 10 plays, the other lasted seven, and in both they marched the field 75 yards with ease.

Henry Pearson caught a 6-yard touchdown to end the former, and defensive end Caleb Spurlin caught a 2-yarder as a goal-line specialist fullback on the latter. Spurlin has two touchdown catches this season.

How they opened

Everything clicked for App State from the jump.

On its first four series, the Mountaineers forced three three-and-outs and a pick-six touchdown return. Steven Jones grabbed his first career interception on the play and ran 34 yards for the score.

The Appalachian offense, meanwhile, had two touchdowns in the first quarter, and scored a third on the first play of the second quarter. The first drive featured a 63-yard touchdown run for Cam Peoples. Zac Thomas accounted for the next two, hitting Malik Williams for 15 yards and Thomas Hennigan for 22 yards on passing touchdowns.

Who Starred