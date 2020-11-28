App State beats Troy, but No. 16 Coastal Carolina wins to lock up the Sun Belt's East Division

Appalachian State beat Troy, 47-10, on Saturday in Boone.
Quick takeaway:
It was an all-out assault from App State (7-2, 5-1 Sun Belt). But while the Mountaineers powered through Troy, Coastal Carolina (9-0, 7-0) locked up the East Division in Texas.
The No. 16 Chanticleers beat Texas State, 49-14, to clinch a spot in the Sun Belt Conference title game. That victory means App State’s run of four straight conference championships (two shares and back-to-back title game wins) is over. For the first time since the conference introduced a title game before the 2018 season, it will not take place in Boone.
The Mountaineers still have a shot to extend their bowl winning streak. The program has won all five it has appeared in — 2015 and 2016 Camellia Bowl, the 2017 Dollar General Bowl and the 2018 and 2019 New Orleans Bowl.
The deciding stretch:
The entire first half.
App State started fast and held a 24-point margin by halftime. The Mountaineers scored on all six of its first half drives: four touchdowns and two field goals.
Troy had 177 first-half yards and didn’t register a first down in the game until the second quarter.
How they finished
App State held it in cruise control to see out the victory. The Mountaineers pieced together two buzz saw drives to score in the third quarter. One went for 10 plays, the other lasted seven, and in both they marched the field 75 yards with ease.
Henry Pearson caught a 6-yard touchdown to end the former, and defensive end Caleb Spurlin caught a 2-yarder as a goal-line specialist fullback on the latter. Spurlin has two touchdown catches this season.
How they opened
Everything clicked for App State from the jump.
On its first four series, the Mountaineers forced three three-and-outs and a pick-six touchdown return. Steven Jones grabbed his first career interception on the play and ran 34 yards for the score.
The Appalachian offense, meanwhile, had two touchdowns in the first quarter, and scored a third on the first play of the second quarter. The first drive featured a 63-yard touchdown run for Cam Peoples. Zac Thomas accounted for the next two, hitting Malik Williams for 15 yards and Thomas Hennigan for 22 yards on passing touchdowns.
Who Starred
Thomas and Williams had banner days. Thomas went 22 for 29 with 279 yards and four touchdowns. That touchdown total is a career high, a mark he’s now hit four times. He also moved to fourth all-time on the school’s career passing yards (6,565), passing Steve Brown.
Williams had seven receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown. The yardage total is a career high for the senior.
What’s Next
App State plays host to Louisiana on Friday at 7 p.m. The Mountaineers have beaten the Ragin’ Cajuns four times in the last two seasons, including two matchups in the Sun Belt title games.
