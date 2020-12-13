App State bound for the Myrtle Beach Bowl after 8-3 regular season

Appalachian State wrapped up its football regular season on Saturday and knew its bowl destination in less than 24 hours.

The Mountaineers (8-3) will play in the Myrtle Beach Bowl at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 21, the Journal learned Sunday evening. The bid was first reported by Stadium's Brett McMurphy.

The bowl, which is in its first year of existence, has tie-ins with the Sun Belt Conference, Conference USA and the Mid-American Conference.

App State has played in five bowl games as an FBS program, facing either a MAC or C-USA program in every one of them. The Mountaineers have won every bowl game they've played in since moving up from FCS in 2014.

Appalachian won the Camellia Bowl in 2015 (31-29 vs. Ohio) and 2016 (31-28 vs. Toledo); the Dollar General Bowl in 2017 (34-0 vs. Toledo); and the New Orleans Bowl in both 2018 (45-13 vs. Middle Tennessee) and 2019 (31-17 vs. UAB).

The Myrtle Beach Bowl takes place at Brooks Stadium on Coastal Carolina's campus. The site will play host to the Sun Belt championship game two days prior, a matchup of nationally ranked teams in the College Football Playoff rankings: No. 19 Louisiana vs. No. 13 Coastal Carolina.