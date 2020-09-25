App State-Campbell shows how hard logistics become for college football in a COVID-19 reality

Her update was confirmed later by the athletics department: The three cases were in isolation, and that 18 other players were quarantined after contact tracing deemed that they were exposed to one of the cases. The Journal learned that App State’s running back and tight end position groups might be the most altered in their personnel against the Camels.

“The Mountaineers continue to prepare for Saturday's football game vs. Campbell, which is set to kick off at noon," the release said. "Sun Belt Conference guidelines permit App State to play the game as long as it is able to continue to safely field a two-deep depth chart at every position group."

Ohl pointed out that in most cases, contact tracing is a blunt tool. It’s based off the idea that exposure is within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more. That time limit becomes shorter with closer contact, such as in football.

App State athletics, like other universities, has instituted social distancing guidelines and mandatory mask policies in its facilities. But those measures don’t exempt anyone from being swept up in a tracing exercise.