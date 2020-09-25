App State chancellor: football dealing with COVID-19 cases, will be missing players and coaches vs. Campbell

Appalachian State's chancellor said Friday that the football program is dealing with three active COVID-19 cases.

Sheri Everts, who's led the school since 2014, shared the news during a regularly scheduled board of trustee meeting. Everts said that the team will be without both players and coaches for Saturday's game against Campbell.

App State athletics confirmed the cases. A press release will be sent by the department sometime today with more information.

This news comes a day after the volleyball team postponed its weekend series at Georgia Southern after one positive case required contact tracing of the whole team.

The football program had its practice shut down last month due to a COVID-19 cluster on Aug. 18. The Mountaineers were off the field for three days before being allowed to return. The wrestling program faced a similar situation on Sept. 1.

Campbell has been in this situation before as a visitor. For its season opener at Georgia Southern, the Eagles were without 33 players due to COVID-19 and injuries, among other reasons.

App State is 1-1 this season, consisting of a 35-20 win against Charlotte on Sept. 12 and a 17-7 loss to Marshall on Sept. 19.