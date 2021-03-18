App State charges back but comes up just short in loss to Norfolk State in First Four

Appalachian State made a short-lived return to the NCAA Tournament. And they sure made it interesting before it was done.

The Mountaineers (17-12) lost to Norfolk State, 54-53, on Thursday in their First Four matchup.

App State trailed by as many as 19 in the game, but had a chance at a game winner with five seconds remaining. An inbound play resulted in a 3-point attempt from MIchael Almonacy that bounced off the rim.

Justin Forrest secured a long offensive rebound for a jumper near the elbow but couldn’t convert ahead of the buzzer.

Forrest helped to charge App State in the second half, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers during a 16-0 run that allowed the Mountaineers to charge back. At one point, the Mountaineers nursed a six-point lead with just under six minutes remaining.

App State hampered itself with poor shooting in the first half. The Mountaineers faced a scoreless stretch of nearly eight minutes as the Spartans’ lead steadily increased.

All told, Appalachian went 6 of 31 during the first half. That included an 0-for-18 clip from 3-point range. The Mountaineers hit their first 3 with 16:38 remaining in the game. It was their 21st attempt from long range.