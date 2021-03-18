App State charges back but comes up just short in loss to Norfolk State in First Four

Appalachian State made a short-lived return to the NCAA Tournament. And they sure made it interesting before it was done.
The Mountaineers (17-12) lost to Norfolk State, 54-53, on Thursday in their First Four matchup.
App State trailed by as many as 19 in the game, but had a chance at a game winner with five seconds remaining. An inbound play resulted in a 3-point attempt from MIchael Almonacy that bounced off the rim.
Justin Forrest secured a long offensive rebound for a jumper near the elbow but couldn’t convert ahead of the buzzer.
Forrest helped to charge App State in the second half, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers during a 16-0 run that allowed the Mountaineers to charge back. At one point, the Mountaineers nursed a six-point lead with just under six minutes remaining.
App State hampered itself with poor shooting in the first half. The Mountaineers faced a scoreless stretch of nearly eight minutes as the Spartans’ lead steadily increased.
All told, Appalachian went 6 of 31 during the first half. That included an 0-for-18 clip from 3-point range. The Mountaineers hit their first 3 with 16:38 remaining in the game. It was their 21st attempt from long range.
It didn’t help that Norfolk State got a star performance off the bench. Jalen Hawkins had 20 points in the first half. He went 6 of 7 in the game’s first 20 minutes, making almost half of Norfolk State’s made baskets during that stretch (the team shot 13 of 31 during that stretch). He hit all four of his 3s during that time.
This was the third trip to the NCAA Tournament in Mountaineers program history. App State debuted in the 1979 tournament, making a return appearance in 2000. In both of those seasons, they lost to their opening opponents.
Forrest led App State in scoring with 18 points on 7-of-19 shooting.
Norfolk State advances to face the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed, Gonzaga.
