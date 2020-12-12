App State closes out the regular season with a win at Georgia Southern

Chandler Staton added a 33-yard field goal later in the quarter to tie up the game.

How They Opened:

App State took away an early scoring chance for Georgia Southern, then helped the Eagles score immediately after.

Sophomore linebacker Brendan Harrington grabbed his fourth interception of the season, a leaping grab in the middle of the field at the App State 15-yard line.

Two plays later, the Mountaineers handed Georgia Southern a touchdown. Eagles cornerback David Spaulding intercepted a Thomas pass and ran it back 28 yards for the game’s first score.

Who Starred:

Outside of Virgil and Noel’s late-game heroics, the Mountaineers secondary came up with two timely interceptions in the fourth quarter to clog up Georgia Southern's rally attempt.

Kaiden Smith grabbed one after App State's two quick scores, and Nick Ross added another with 1:42 remaining to clinch the game.

What’s Next:

App State finished the regular season and waits for its bowl game assignment. The Sun Belt has five bowl tie-ins. Two of those go to the New Orleans Bowl (Dec. 23) and the LendingTree Bowl (Dec. 26).