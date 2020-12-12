App State closes out the regular season with a win at Georgia Southern

Appalachian State beat Georgia Southern, 34-26, on Saturday in Statesboro, Ga.
The Mountaineers finish the regular season 8-3, with a 6-2 record in the Sun Belt Conference good for second place in the East Division.
Quick Takeaway:
A slim Georgia Southern lead was wiped away by two massive fourth-quarter plays.
After the Eagles hit a 47-yard field goal to take a 20-17 lead, Jalen Virgil gave App State its first lead of the game.
The senior wide receiver took a kickoff return for a 100-yard touchdown, giving the Mountaineers a 24-17 lead. Appalachian’s defense forced a three-and-out, and then freshman running back Nate Noel sprinted away for a 70-yard score. That sequence buried the Eagles, which managed a touchdown but was held at arm's length by a 37-yard field goal from App State's Chandler Staton with 2:44 remaining.
The Equalizing Stretch:
The Mountaineers surged to start the third quarter. App State quarterback Zac Thomas connected on a 9-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Hennigan on their opening drive.
They overcame a turnover — a Malik Williams’ fumble on an attempted fair catch — with a forced fumble (by linebacker Nick Hampton) and recovery (by nose tackle Jordon Earle) on the following Georgia Southern series.
Chandler Staton added a 33-yard field goal later in the quarter to tie up the game.
How They Opened:
App State took away an early scoring chance for Georgia Southern, then helped the Eagles score immediately after.
Sophomore linebacker Brendan Harrington grabbed his fourth interception of the season, a leaping grab in the middle of the field at the App State 15-yard line.
Two plays later, the Mountaineers handed Georgia Southern a touchdown. Eagles cornerback David Spaulding intercepted a Thomas pass and ran it back 28 yards for the game’s first score.
Who Starred:
Outside of Virgil and Noel’s late-game heroics, the Mountaineers secondary came up with two timely interceptions in the fourth quarter to clog up Georgia Southern's rally attempt.
Kaiden Smith grabbed one after App State's two quick scores, and Nick Ross added another with 1:42 remaining to clinch the game.
What’s Next:
App State finished the regular season and waits for its bowl game assignment. The Sun Belt has five bowl tie-ins. Two of those go to the New Orleans Bowl (Dec. 23) and the LendingTree Bowl (Dec. 26).
The other three can be flexed into any of these seven ESPN bowls: Camellia Bowl (Dec. 25), Cure Bowl (Dec. 26), Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (Dec. 22), First Responder Bowl (Dec. 26), Frisco Bowl (Dec. 19), Myrtle Beach Bowl (Dec. 21) and New Mexico Bowl (Dec. 24).
336-727-7165
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!