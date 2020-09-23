App State defense doing good things with sights on improvement

It’s worth noting that App State is excelling in passing game coverage. The Mountaineers are holding opponents to a 40 percent completion rate, the lowest mark in the nation. That stat encapsulates battles with Charlotte quarterback Chris Reynolds, who threw four touchdowns against the Mountaineers in 2019, and Marshall quarterback Grant Wells, a promising redshirt freshman.

They’re also tied for first in the nation with three total interceptions.

Ryan Huff produced one of those in the Marshall game, the first of his career for the junior safety. He said he believed the defense would be able to settle in even more and cause issues for opponents.

“It’s just taking things to the next level,” Huff said. “Just knowing where certain people on the field are going to be maybe sometimes without even saying it.

“I may know where somebody’s going to fit just based on I know the call and he knows the call, and we just fill it out and we’re on the same page automatically.”

Jones added that it just takes time. The defense features many players who’ve gotten meaningful snaps, but they’re getting their first extensive amount of playing time as a group.