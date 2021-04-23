Appalachian State defense notebook: Steven Jones, Brendan Harrington and Nick Ross

Before Steven Jones was seen on the football field, he was probably heard.
The Appalachian State defensive back has always brought energy from the moment he joined the program in 2017.
“If I don’t have fun with it, I ain’t going to be able to do it, you know?” Jones said. “ ... Even when I’m down, people don’t even know I'm down sometimes. When I get here, I try to cheer everybody up.
“It just makes me happy. It makes me play better, you feel me? It’s just a whole 'nother level.”
Appalachian State is wrapping up spring practice this week with a practice that is open to the public at 3:45 p.m. Friday and a scrimmage Saturday.
Jones, a go-to special teamer as a freshman and a steady presence in heavy pass coverage the last two years, gets his chance at another level this season. He’s primed to slide into the slot vacated by Shemar Jean-Charles. Jones had to wait his turn, like Jean-Charles and others before him, but he has the confidence of his position coach.
Rod West joined the program this year, and he soon recognized Jones' confidence. For West, the spring was about helping Jones realize that with more time on the field, more challenges will come.
“You’re going to play more football than you’ve ever played, so you’ll have some bad plays,” West said. “It’s just the law of averages. It’s going to happen, and being able to bounce back — the most impressive thing that he’s displayed so far, that is if he does have a bad play, a bad practice, he always rebounds.”
Harrington's temporary move inside
Spring is for depth-building in college football. And Brendan Harrington is contributing to that directly in a slightly unique way.
A first-time starter at outside linebacker last season, he has played inside with D’Marco Jackson as Trey Cobb used the spring to recover from injury.
“Learning a new position is always good,” Harrington said of his temporary switch. “It just adds to your knowledge for the game and adds to your knowledge for the defense.”
That shift comes with a little less ground to cover. Playing the “Anchor” position for the Mountaineers defense hinges on a need for ranginess, sometimes an active, safety-like position. Inside the boundary lines, he’s learned to work in a smaller amount of space.
As a sophomore in 2020, he took over for Akeem Davis-Gaither (now a Cincinnati Bengal) and registered 48 tackles and four interceptions. He’s sighting up serious improvement for this year.
“I think I did subpar. I wouldn’t say it was a good year,” Harrington said. “I definitely had a lot more left in the tank, and I definitely have a lot more room for potential and better play, definitely. “
Ross on a role model
Nick Ross had his moments early in his career.
He made two impact plays in two big games as a freshman safety in 2019. A pass breakup in the fourth quarter kept App State on course for its 34-31 victory at North Carolina. He grabbed a pick-six interception at South Carolina, leading to the 20-15 win for the team’s second Power Five win of that season.
On Wednesday, Ross pointed to the play against UNC as the point where he became proven.
“That was really when I first got a shot to show everybody what I could do," Ross said. "That’s when I first got an opportunity and I knew that was a big opportunity that I couldn’t mess up.”
In the last few spring practices, Ross has been with the first-team defense. He has played in the space of Kaiden Smith, a super senior who suffered a lower-leg injury last week that forced him out the rest of spring practices.
Ross has found his moments in a safety group backlogged with experience and talent. One of those former starters, Josh Thomas (a starting safety in 2018 and 2019), became the guiding star for what Ross wants his career to become.
Thomas is on the practice squad with the Buffalo Bills.
“I’m actually thankful to have a person like JT in front of me: to just basically show what it takes what it gets to that level of you know, being a team captain, a relentless leader, a Sun Belt champion, and then taking the next step to go to the NFL as well,” Ross said.
