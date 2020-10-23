App State defense plays strong as the Mountaineers jog some memories

At the end of the first quarter, a pair of plays flashed the problem Arkansas State faced again. First, George Blackstock barreled toward Bonner, who just got the pass off. And right after, inside linebacker Trey Cobb crashed in for a sack.

D’Marco Jackson, who starts alongside Cobb inside and grabbed both of the Mountaineers’ interceptions (both in the end zone), said some defensive guys got together during the week for film sessions around 8 or 9 o'clock.

The focus, the junior said, was to keep Arkansas State’s two-quarterback system -- featuring Bonner and Layne Hatcher -- off balance.

“A big shoutout to the D-line,” Jackson said, “for just, I mean, three-man pressures and getting back there and putting pressure on the quarterbacks for them picks and that.”

App State couldn’t convert on Jackson’s first pick, which he grabbed in the second quarter. But he got his second in the fourth, sprinting 44 yards toward midfield. It led to a touchdown pass from Zac Thomas to Christian Wells.

Taylor, who led the team with two sacks, just hopes it reminded enough people of what App State can do when the team is healthy and clicking.

“Tonight just showed how much we’ve been working on pass rush and stuff like that,” Taylor said. “We we’re just having fun out there really.”

