App State falls late to Louisiana

Appalachian State (7-3, 5-2 Sun Belt) lost to Louisiana, 24-21, early Saturday morning.

Quick Takeaway:

Louisiana (9-1, 7-1) came into Boone and took command. It snapped an eight-game winning streak for App State in the series, which spanned the entirety of the Mountaineers’ membership in the Sun Belt Conference.

App State’s three losses this season have all come to ranked teams. Louisiana, which is ranked No. 20 in the AP Top 25 and No. 25 in the College Football playoff rankings, will play at Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Conference championship game on Dec. 19.

The Deciding Stretch:

App State's offense sputtered through the second half but brought it close late.

A 14-play, 80-yard drive pulled App State within a touchdown with 8:17 remaining. The Mountaineers defense forced a three-and-out, and Louisiana's corresponding punt attempt was snapped over the head of punter Rhys Byrns. He got to the ball in the end zone quickly enough to kick it out for a safety, pulling App State closer at 24-19.

The following drive ended with a Zac Thomas sack on a fourth down.