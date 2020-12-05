App State falls late to Louisiana

Appalachian State (7-3, 5-2 Sun Belt) lost to Louisiana, 24-21, early Saturday morning.
Quick Takeaway:
Louisiana (9-1, 7-1) came into Boone and took command. It snapped an eight-game winning streak for App State in the series, which spanned the entirety of the Mountaineers’ membership in the Sun Belt Conference.
App State’s three losses this season have all come to ranked teams. Louisiana, which is ranked No. 20 in the AP Top 25 and No. 25 in the College Football playoff rankings, will play at Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Conference championship game on Dec. 19.
The Deciding Stretch:
App State's offense sputtered through the second half but brought it close late.
A 14-play, 80-yard drive pulled App State within a touchdown with 8:17 remaining. The Mountaineers defense forced a three-and-out, and Louisiana's corresponding punt attempt was snapped over the head of punter Rhys Byrns. He got to the ball in the end zone quickly enough to kick it out for a safety, pulling App State closer at 24-19.
The following drive ended with a Zac Thomas sack on a fourth down.
The Mountaineers still had a late chance after a peculiar call. Louisiana took an intention safety that brought App State within three, 24-21, with 1:46 remaining. That's the score that would remain though, with Appalachian's final drive ending with a missed 30-yard field goal Chandler Staton with five seconds remaining.
How They Finished:
Louisiana capitalized on its first series of the second half. A successful 2-point conversion followed a 17-yard touchdown run by Trey Ragas, giving the Ragin’ Cajuns a 17-10 lead.
They scored again on the next drive with the help of Ragas. He barreled through from 1 yard out for his second rushing touchdown of the night.
How They Opened:
What looked like a bang turned into a bizarre sequence.
Louisiana lined up to punt, but it became the first of three botched snaps in the game for Louisiana's Paul Boudreaux. Byrns corralled it but was hit by App State’s KeSean Brown inside the 5, and T.D. Roof scooped it up. It looked like a score.
Confusion followed. The referee called a personal foul on App State’s Steven Jones. The ESPN broadcast never got a concise explanation. The Mountaineers turned in a scoring drive anyway, capped with a 33-yard touchdown by Nate Noel.
Who Starred:
Ragas, who had three total touchdowns. He grabbed an 8-yard scoring reception in the second quarter. He only had 51 total yards in the game.
What’s Next:
App State travels to Georgia Southern on Saturday for its season finale.
