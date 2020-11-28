App State finds passing success and a better offensive path, even with a conference title out of reach

BOONE — For two weeks, the Appalachian State offense sat in a troubling rut.
Unable to attack through the air, previous games against Georgia State and Coastal Carolina provided different kinds of pressure. Against the Panthers, App State needed a game-winning drive from its backup quarterback to take the win. And against the Chanticleers, three interceptions played into a loss.
The Mountaineers (7-2, 5-1 Sun Belt) climbed out of that gutter on Saturday in a 47-10 win against Troy. Zac Thomas starred with 279 yards and four passing touchdowns a week after a career low spot for the quarterback. Malik Williams, the senior slot receiver, had a career-high 113 yards and helped the unit score early touchdowns.
Steven Jones, App State’s junior defensive back who had a pick-six interception touchdown return in the first quarter, knew the team could churn out the well-rounded performances the program is used to.
“It was great, man,” Jones said. “I know they can do it.
We know when they’re on the same roll — everybody’s on the same page — that’s how it’s supposed to look every game.”
The easy explanation for the aerial surge is the simplest one: the Mountaineers veteran-heavy wide receiver group is as healthy as it has been in a while. Thomas Hennigan, who’s played fewer plays in the last few games, flashed his prowess in the mid-range catches. Jalen Virgil, who missed three games earlier in the season, rounded into form to provide issues with his speed.
It was clear from the Mountaineers’ second drive. After notching a touchdown on its opening series with a 63-yard touchdown run by Cam Peoples, App State went with a quicker tempo down the field. Nate Noel ran for a loss, then Thomas hit Williams for a 20-yard gain. Noel ran for 6 yards, then Thomas went to Virgil on back-to-back first down catches (both plays went for 17 yards). Williams scored afterward with a 15-yard touchdown.
It kept lanes and space open for Peoples and Noel, who combined for 175 yards on 22 carries.
Injuries don’t care about convenience or timing in the season, but App State coach Shawn Clark is happy to see Hennigan and Virgil unburdened.
“Malik Williams has been doing great all year long, but when you have three weapons on the outside, they can’t load the box,” App State coach Shawn Clark said. “ … When you get back Thomas Hennigan and Jalen Virgil, the game changes.”
For Thomas, the performance had a redemptive tone. He passed Mountaineers great Steve Brown for fourth all-time on the career passing list. Thomas now sits at 6,565 passing yards, and his four passing touchdowns on Saturday tied a career high. He’s registered that four times in his three seasons as a starter.
Thomas got knocked out out of the 17-13 win against Georgia State while running out of bounds. His backup, Jacob Huesman, piloted the team to a touchdown. And he had three interceptions against Coastal Carolina, the last of which turned into a Chanticleers' touchdown and sealed the game.
“Last week was tough. I dealt with a lot of stuff,” Thomas said. “But at the end of the day, it’s the position I signed up for. I signed up to be a quarterback here. And not all games are going to be the ones that you want to play.
“It definitely wasn’t a good game from my standpoint. Made a lot of mistakes. But it was my goal this week to fix those mistakes and get in the film and be better for myself and for this offense. I think I did a pretty good job of just spending a lot of extra time in the film room, spending extra time with receivers after practice, and we fixed the mistakes that we made last week and everything started clicking again.”
Troy (4-5, 2-3) is not Coastal Carolina, which is still undefeated and secured the East Division crown on Saturday in a 49-14 win against Texas State. But the Mountaineers exhibited the type of total-package showing that frequented the last four years of conference championships.
Clark said flat out: App State lost to a very good Coastal Carolina team last week. And it was still a down-to-the-wire game. But he saw players dive straight into this week, from Thomas and his receivers all the way around the program. He called them resilient.
There’s still much the team can accomplish, Clark said, even with another Sun Belt title game appearance and conference championship out of reach.
“We have a lot of football to play,” Clark said. “We can still be champions. There’s a bowl championship out there somewhere. And again our goal is to be champions and graduate our players. We’ll never waiver from that.
“We might have stubbed our toe a little bit along the way, but we can still be champions. That’s what this program is about.”
336-727-7165
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!