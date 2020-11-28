App State finds passing success and a better offensive path, even with a conference title out of reach

“Last week was tough. I dealt with a lot of stuff,” Thomas said. “But at the end of the day, it’s the position I signed up for. I signed up to be a quarterback here. And not all games are going to be the ones that you want to play.

“It definitely wasn’t a good game from my standpoint. Made a lot of mistakes. But it was my goal this week to fix those mistakes and get in the film and be better for myself and for this offense. I think I did a pretty good job of just spending a lot of extra time in the film room, spending extra time with receivers after practice, and we fixed the mistakes that we made last week and everything started clicking again.”

Troy (4-5, 2-3) is not Coastal Carolina, which is still undefeated and secured the East Division crown on Saturday in a 49-14 win against Texas State. But the Mountaineers exhibited the type of total-package showing that frequented the last four years of conference championships.

Clark said flat out: App State lost to a very good Coastal Carolina team last week. And it was still a down-to-the-wire game. But he saw players dive straight into this week, from Thomas and his receivers all the way around the program. He called them resilient.