Five Appalachian State athletes remain in isolation because of the novel coronavirus, two days after the university announced a COVID-19 cluster of 11 people associated with the football program.
An Appalachian District Health Department spokeswoman also confirmed that since the football program's phased return to campus that started in June, 34 people – 30 athletes and four staffers – have tested positive for COVID-19.
AppHealthCare did not differentiate how many of those positives results came from initial testing or followup testing for athletes nor the seriousness of the positive cases.
"The decision to suspend practice was made by the University," Melissa Bracey, AppHealthCare's director of communications and compliance, responded in an email. "We provided consultation and public health guidance to help inform their decision."
The updated isolation figure indicates that six people from the cluster have cleared isolation protocol since the university's announcement Tuesday night. Originally, the school said 11 people – seven students and four staffers – had active cases and had been instructed to recover in isolation.
Bracey told The Appalachian, the university's student newspaper, on Wednesday that the seven students were athletes and that all were in isolation.
The updated number provided to the Journal suggests that four staffers and two athletes have cleared isolation roughly 48 hours after the cluster was reported.
According to Bracey, the active cases were based off test results that came in over the past 10 days.
"In general, a person is in isolation for 10 days as long as they meet the additional criteria including being fever free without fever-reducing medicine for 24 hours and report improvement in their symptoms," Bracey said.
App State football program returned to campus over the course of a month and a half. Athletes returning from injury arrived June 1. Groups of about 20 players each came back in installments on June 15, June 22 and July 6.
Every athlete was tested as they arrived to campus, according to the plan released by App State athletics director Doug Gillin, with positive tests resulting in quarantine periods for 14 days.
Bracey said AppHealthCare has worked closely with App State, including the athletics department, with COVID-19 response.
"Every Monday through Friday, we meet with App State Athletics and App State Emergency Management to review confirmed cases and outline a plan of action to care for those students who need to be in isolation or quarantine," Bracey said. "They decided early on to conduct proactive testing, which we believe helped identify cases.
"There are protocols in place to continue surveillance of cases to identify response testing needed. Collaboration continues on the weekends between App State and the AppHealthCare case investigation team."
The report of the cluster followed a no-confidence vote in Chancellor Sheri Everts by faculty senate on Monday. It also comes in a week where two UNC System schools – the University of North Carolina and N.C. State – opted to move their fall semesters online after bringing students back on their campuses.
The Journal requested an interview with Gillin and received a statement.
The athletics department, health department and university are working on a plan for the team to resume practices, Gillin said in the statement. He added that COVID-19 tests are regular, although not mentioning a specific frequency, and that teams are divided into groups, or pods, during workouts.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.