Appalachian State weathered a bizarre week and ended in its sanctuary.
The Mountaineers football team saw a COVID-19 cluster shut down practices last Tuesday, only to return to the field three days later.
Then, as App State coach Shawn Clark put it, App State found refuge in its scrimmage by getting away from everything besides the people that make up the team.
“For two hours a day, nothing matters but that locker room and this team,” Clark said. “And that’s the rewarding part. With everything going on with society and whatever you want to say, the virus, for two hours the guys in that locker room — and if anyone spent time in a college football locker room, they would understand that nothing else matters.
“Those guys love each other, they have each other’s backs through thick and thin. And we’re a family. We have issues like everybody else. But when it comes to having each other’s back and prepare, our guys are excellent at that, and that’s why I love this team so much. Because nothing matters except the team.”
App State responded to that cluster by tightening protocol in some of its more confined spaces and leaning on small group work. Clark stressed the Mountaineers program was being safe before, and is trying to be even more so now, following last week.
“Being a dad, if it was my son, I would make sure that the head coach has the best interest of his players and that’s what we do here,” Clark said. “I’m very honest with our players and they know where we stand and they believe in the mission we’re selling right here.”
Saturday’s scrimmage, according to Clark, featured the defense playing strong early and the offense opening up as it went along. With most of the base playbook in, App State is focusing on situational plays. Prep for Charlotte, Clark said, starts next week.
Clark said the defense rattled off three straight stops at its 3-yard line. The coaches then backed play up to the 9-yard line, and the defense held off two more before the offense finally broke through for a score.
Some new and familiar faces are stepping up through their reps. Clark mentioned Kaiden Smith as a guy who’s become a leader in the secondary, leading communication through the defense. T.D. Roof, the son of former App State and current Vanderbilt defensive coordinator Ted Roof, is playing strong enough to definitely earn playing time and even push for the spot alongside D’Marco Jackson.
And Christan Horn, a true freshman wide receiver from Blythewood, S.C., drew rave reviews from Clark as a player who might push for a starting position full of savvy veterans.
Slowly but surely, Clark said, App State is readying for what’s ahead.
“We talk about it all the time: We’re not sure what it’s going to look like, but we’re prepared to kick off Sept. 12,” Clark said. “Our players are excited about it for a great rivalry in Charlotte and that’s what we’re working for.”
