App State football has returned to practice

The Appalachian State football team has returned to practice for the first time in more than two weeks.

An athletics spokesman said the team held practice Wednesday, the first since a spell of COVID-19 cases halted the program.

Joey Jones, App State's senior associate athletics director for strategic communication, wrote in a text that there are no active cases among football student-athletes. He also said this week's round of testing revealed no new positive cases in App State athletics.

The Mountaineers last played on Sept. 26, a home game against Campbell. Their next game is scheduled for Oct. 22 against Arkansas State in Boone.

App State football was shut down because of 19 new cases announced on Oct. 1, with those cases and contact tracing leading to the postponement of games against Louisiana (Oct. 7) and Georgia Southern (Oct. 14). Of those cases, 10 were student-athletes.

Against Campbell, App State was missing more than 20 players because of contact tracing. The running backs, wide receivers and tight ends were the position groups affected most in the 52-21 win against the Camels.

App State is 2-1, the lone loss a 17-7 defeat at Marshall.