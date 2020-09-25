App State football has three players out with active COVID-19 cases, 18 more from contract tracing ahead of game with Campbell

Appalachian State athletics said Friday afternoon that three football players are recovering in isolation with active COVID-19 cases, and another 18 are in quarantine due to contact tracing ahead of its matchup against Campbell.
The school-issued press release said the cases are connected to the cluster announced by the university on Aug. 18, which shut down practice for three days.
"The Mountaineers continue to prepare for Saturday's football game vs. Campbell, which is set to kick off at noon," the release said. "Sun Belt Conference guidelines permit App State to play the game as long as it is able to continue to safely field a two-deep depth chart at every position group."
That followed Appalachian State chancellor Sheri Everts' revelation of the football program's three active cases during a regularly scheduled board of trustee meeting earlier that day. Everts, who's led the school since 2014, said the team would be without both players and coaches for the Mountaineers' final non-conference game.
A few hours after the meeting, Campbell University announced it was pausing in-person classes on its campus for two weeks due to a surge of positive cases. According to the university's COVID-19 dashboard, it currently has 46 total cases between on-campus students, off-campus students and faculty/staff members.
The university's decision also include the halt of athletic practices for the next two weeks.
When asked about Saturday's game in respect to the school's announcement, Campbell athletics spokesman Jason Williams said via email, "Football remains unaffected."
This comes a day after the App State volleyball team postponed its weekend series at Georgia Southern after one positive case required contact tracing of the whole team. The wrestling program also faced a COVID-19 cluster, announced on Sept. 1.
Campbell has been in this situation before as a visitor. For its season opener at Georgia Southern, the Eagles were without 33 players due to COVID-19 and injuries, among other reasons.
App State is 1-1 this season, consisting of a 35-20 win against Charlotte on Sept. 12 and a 17-7 loss to Marshall on Sept. 19.
The Sun Belt Conference has seen many games affected by COVID-19 already. Arkansas State has seen two games postponed so far this season. Georgia Southern had a matchup with Florida Atlantic pushed back.
App State-Georgia Southern was one of three volleyball series in the conference to be postponed this weekend: Coastal Carolina and South Alabama pushed theirs back, as did UT Arlington and Arkansas State.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
