App State football has three players out with active COVID-19 cases, 18 more from contract tracing ahead of game with Campbell

Appalachian State athletics said Friday afternoon that three football players are recovering in isolation with active COVID-19 cases, and another 18 are in quarantine due to contact tracing ahead of its matchup against Campbell.

The school-issued press release said the cases are connected to the cluster announced by the university on Aug. 18, which shut down practice for three days.

"The Mountaineers continue to prepare for Saturday's football game vs. Campbell, which is set to kick off at noon," the release said. "Sun Belt Conference guidelines permit App State to play the game as long as it is able to continue to safely field a two-deep depth chart at every position group."

That followed Appalachian State chancellor Sheri Everts' revelation of the football program's three active cases during a regularly scheduled board of trustee meeting earlier that day. Everts, who's led the school since 2014, said the team would be without both players and coaches for the Mountaineers' final non-conference game.