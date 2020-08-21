The Appalachian State football program returned to practice on Friday, three days after the university shut down practices because of a COVID-19 cluster.
Doug Gillin, the athletics director at App State, said in a statement that the decision followed a scheduled round of testing for players and staff on Wednesday.
In the statement, Gillin said that the team would work out in small groups and that capacity limits in facilities would be more limited, but no details were offered on those examples.
The university announced late Tuesday that 11 people associated with the program — seven athletes and four staffers — had active COVID-19 cases. By Thursday, according to Appalachian District Health Department, five players remained in isolation, meaning half of the group completed isolation during the roughly 48 hours after the university's announcement.
The Mountaineers were one of three in-state programs that faced a halt of practices this week. East Carolina paused practices indefinitely on Thursday after their latest COVID-19 testing results. And North Carolina, after the university decided to move its fall semester completely online, halted practice on Wednesday and extended that hiatus through Friday.
On top of that, fellow Sun Belt school UL Monroe suspended practices Friday morning because of an outbreak.
App State is set to open the season against Charlotte in Boone on Sept. 12. The Mountaineers are coming off a season that featured 13 wins.
