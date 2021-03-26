App State gives basketball coach Dustin Kerns a contract extension

Following the third NCAA Tournament berth in program history, Appalachian State announced a contract extension for men's basketball coach Dustin Kerns on Friday.

The move secures Kerns' services through the 2025-26 season, adding two years to the original deal he signed when hired by the school in 2019.

“I would like to thank our players, coaches and support staff for all of their hard work and dedication that continues to elevate our program,” Kerns said in the school-issued release. “Special thanks to Chancellor Sheri Everts, the Board of Trustees and Doug Gillin for their leadership, vision and commitment to App State Basketball. I would also like to thank our great fans for their incredible support and passion. Our family is humbled and thankful for the Boone community, and we are excited about the future at App State.”

Kerns has led the Mountaineers for two seasons, helping to step the program in each on. In his debut, App state went 18-15, the first winning season after eight straight years below .500. Then this season, App State won its first Sun Belt title in men's basketball, a four-wins-in-four-days run through the conference tournament, to secure the first NCAA Tournament appearance for the program in 21 years.