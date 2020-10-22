App State handles Arkansas State to win its conference opener

Arkansas State’s next possession, spawned off a fumble by Appalachian's Marcus Williams Jr., became a turnover on downs and set App State up for its next touchdown.

How They Finished:

Arkansas State got a third-quarter score off a 48-yard run from Lincoln Pare to drop the Mountaineers' lead to two scores. And then quickly after, App State found itself in a third-and-long.

Thomas uncorked a 60-yard touchdown run where he took off down the middle of the field, then made his way to the App State sideline and dove for the pylon.

How They Opened:

App State scored on its first three drives and flashed some depth in its passing game. The first score came on a 46-yard touchdown pass from Thomas to Wells.

The second drive ended with a 55-yard score from Daetrich Harrington, his seventh touchdown of the season. And on the third, Thomas found tight end Mike Evans for a 5-yard pass in the red zone.

Who Starred:

The App State defense, which created pressure with its pass rushers all night.