App State has its replacement for Zac Thomas: a two-time ACC quarterback grad transfer

In his lone season as starter for the Blue Devils, the 2-9 team struggled in a year marred by a national pandemic. Duke, like many other programs, got little time in spring practices -- the Blue Devils got three days in -- before on-campus activity was halted nationwide. The team returned back to campus in July.

Duke led the nation in turnovers with 39, and Brice is connected to 21 of those. He had 15 interceptions and six fumbles to go along with 2,162 yards and 10 touchdowns. Brice played behind an offensive line that gave up the fourth-most sacks in the nation with 37.

He’ll face a better situation in Boone, which could improve still pending which seniors decide to return for the free year provided by the NCAA. Brice will join a backfield that features a strong running backs group in Cam Peoples and Nate Noel who shined during the season, as did Daetrich Harrington before an injury sidelined him for the second half of 2020

Brice will come to App State as a premiere target returns to the program. Corey Sutton, who caught 17 touchdowns during a two-season span, opted out of the 2020 season. The wide receiver room will also gain Jacoby Pinckney, who transferred from Virginia Tech to App State and sat out the season due to NCAA rules. Thomas Hennigan, Jalen Virgil and Malik Williams haven’t announced their decisions to return or move on yet.