Appalachian State will play three football games this season on ESPN's flagship channel and another on ESPN2.
The Mountaineers, who went 13-1 last season and won their fourth straight Sun Belt Conference title, will play three straight weeks in primetime on weeknights – with all three games featuring 7:30 p.m. kickoffs.
App State will host Louisiana on Oct. 7, a Wednesday night, will travel to Georgia Southern on Oct. 14 and will welcome Arkansas State for a Thursday night matchup Oct. 22. The Arkansas State game will be played two days earlier than originally scheduled.
Appalachian State, which will host Charlotte at noon Sept. 12 (ESPN2) to open the season, and East Carolina are the only two in-state Football Bowl Subdivision programs teams that haven't made an official announcement regarding attendance in September. None of the other five FBS programs will have fans in their home stadiums this month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.