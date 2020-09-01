Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football

Appalachian State junior defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor (48) celebrates with teammates senior outside linebackers Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) and Noel Cook (20) after recovering a fumble from UNC Charlotte in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

Appalachian State will play three football games this season on ESPN's flagship channel and another on ESPN2. 

The Mountaineers, who went 13-1 last season and won their fourth straight Sun Belt Conference title, will play three straight weeks in primetime on weeknights – with all three games featuring 7:30 p.m. kickoffs.

App State will host Louisiana on Oct. 7, a Wednesday night, will travel to Georgia Southern on Oct. 14 and will welcome Arkansas State for a Thursday night matchup Oct. 22. The Arkansas State game will be played two days earlier than originally scheduled. 

Appalachian State, which will host Charlotte at noon Sept. 12 (ESPN2) to open the season, and East Carolina are the only two in-state Football Bowl Subdivision programs teams that haven't made an official announcement regarding attendance in September. None of the other five FBS programs will have fans in their home stadiums this month. 

