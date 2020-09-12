BOONE — Appalachian State's football team rarely found breathing room from hard-charging Charlotte.
But on a rainy, season-opening Saturday, two fourth-quarter Mountaineers touchdowns provided relief, and a fourth-down stop secured a 35-20 victory.
App State (1-0) overcame a turnover near its end zone by keeping Charlotte away from a tying score. The 49ers never moved off the App State 20-yard line in four consecutive plays, and the Mountaineers found distance in the game's final five minutes.
The victory was App State coach Shawn Clark's first in Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Daetrich Harrington scored both of App State's touchdowns in the final quarter. On his first, he plowed through for a 4-yard touchdown to cap a 14-play, 75-yard drive with 10:08 remaining. The second sealed the game, from 15 yards out with 1:15 remaining.
The third quarter got wild. Dueling interceptions and a 49ers field goal, followed by a big App State passing touchdown, followed by a kickoff return touchdown by Charlotte made it so. The sequence meant that App State’s lead withered down to one point twice.
Brendan Harrington came up big for the Mountaineers when they needed it. After giving up a 21-yard pass play on third down, App State faced a third-and-1 as Charlotte pushed into Mountaineers territory.
Charlotte quarterback Chris Reynolds tried to throw down the middle, but the ball bounced off a defended receiver and into Harrington’s hands. The sophomore linebacker returned it 46 yards to give App State a short field. But the Mountaineers failed to score, a drive that ended with a Zac Thomas interception.
Thomas went 14-for-21 and 204 yards, with his lone touchdown coming from a 51-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Hennigan. That score came the series after his interception.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.