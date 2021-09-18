App State honors hall of fame coach Jerry Moore with statue, victory against Elon

Appalachian State's home opener on Saturday featured nods to the football program's past. Partially because of the matchup against Elon, a battle between two schools that were former Southern Conference foes.
Mainly, though, the pregame festivities paid homage to the man who helped build it all. App State unveiled the Jerry Moore Plaza a couple hours before the game, honoring the hall of famer who led the Mountaineers for 24 seasons and to three I-AA/FCS championships.
Moore, 82, joined by his wife Margaret and others, helped welcome in the new space with a crowd of Mountaineer fans. The plaza is near the west side of Kidd Brewer Stadium, equidistant from the main entrance and the recently opened North End Zone facility. At the center of the bricked platform is a statue of Moore, a block-A on his cap and his right hand on his chin like he’s watching a play from the sideline.
App State won in his honor too, a 44-10 victory against the visiting Phoenix that featured two 100-yard receivers for the Mountaineers in Corey Sutton (128 yards) and Malik Williams (123). Running back Cam Peoples had two touchdowns in his 11 carries, and linebacker D'Marco Jackson registered 13 total tackles and 2 1/2 sacks.
“I think it’s perfect timing for Coach, to get him back in the fold at Appalachian State,” App State coach Shawn Clark said Monday. “You’re in this new building right now, and if it wasn’t for Coach Moore, I’m not sure it would be here or not.
“You go back and look at his record, he’s in the College Football Hall of Fame. We call ourselves ‘Jerry’s Kids’ around here because it’s all because of him.”
During his time in Boone, Moore won 215 of his 242 career victories. His tenure ended in after the 2012 season, closing out his time at App State with eight straight seasons of at least eight wins. He won 10 SoCon championships, registered nine seasons of 10-or-more victories, and helped provide many of the program's signature moments: three straight national championships from 2005 to 2007, as well as the 34-32 victory against Michigan to start he 2007 season.
Two of the last three head coaches to follow Moore have been former players under the Texas native: Scott Satterfield, head coach from 2013 to 2018, and Clark, who earned the job in 2020.
