App State honors hall of fame coach Jerry Moore with statue, victory against Elon

Appalachian State's home opener​ on Saturday featured nods to the football program's past. Partially because of the matchup against Elon, a battle between two schools that were former Southern Conference foes.

Mainly, though, the pregame festivities paid homage to the man who helped build it all. App State unveiled the Jerry Moore Plaza a couple hours before the game, honoring the hall of famer who led the Mountaineers for 24 seasons and to three I-AA/FCS championships.

Moore, 82, joined by his wife Margaret and others, helped welcome in the new space with a crowd of Mountaineer fans. The plaza is near the west side of Kidd Brewer Stadium, equidistant from the main entrance and the recently opened North End Zone facility. At the center of the bricked platform is a statue of Moore, a block-A on his cap and his right hand on his chin like he’s watching a play from the sideline.

App State won in his honor too, a 44-10 victory against the visiting Phoenix that featured two 100-yard receivers for the Mountaineers in Corey Sutton (128 yards) and Malik Williams (123). Running back Cam Peoples had two touchdowns in his 11 carries, and linebacker D'Marco Jackson registered 13 total tackles and 2 1/2 sacks.