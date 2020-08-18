Appalachian State University linked a COVID-19 cluster with the football program Tuesday, halting practices indefinitely. In an email to students, faculty and staff, the university identified 11 cases of the novel coronavirus associated with the football team – seven students and four staff members.
Do you think colleges in North Carolina will play football this fall?
Back
That finding resulted in App State athletics director Doug Gillin suspending practice indefinitely, the email said, "until further consultation warrants a change in status."
"AppHealthCare has been in contact with the individuals, who have been instructed to recover in isolation," the school's email read. "Public health staff have identified close contacts, who have been instructed to quarantine and who are being provided access to testing during their quarantine period. A close contact is defined as someone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes."
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as a minimum of five cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.
This comes a day after App State had its first day of classes and the
faculty senate passed a resolution of no confidence in Chancellor Sheri Everts, citing the university's finances, faculty morale and the school's reopening plan for campus amid an ongoing pandemic.
The University of North Carolina this week also decided to shift its fall semester online after a surge in COVID-19 cases just a week after classes began.
According to App State's coronavirus information webpage, the school currently has 40 active cases on campus in students, along with six employees.
A few minutes after the school sent the email, App State starting center Noah Hannon tweeted that head coach Shawn Clark and the Mountaineers staff had developed a healthy and safe environment for players.
App State quarterback Zac Thomas was one of a few others to comment on social media.
PHOTOS: Best of Appalachian State's 2019 Football Season
East Tennessee State Appalachian State football
East Tennessee State's Nate Adkins looses the ball as he is hit by Appalachian State's Desmond Franklin (6) and Shemar Jean-Charles in an NCAA football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Kidd Brewere Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Walt Unks/Journal
East Tennessee State Appalachian State football
Appalachian State's Thomas Hennigan (5) catches a pass near the goal line in front of East Tennessee State's Jeremy Lewis (13) in an NCAA football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Kidd Brewere Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Walt Unks/Journal
East Tennessee State Appalachian State football
Appalachian State's Christian Wells celebrates with Mike Evans (18) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Mountaineers' 42-7 win over East Tennessee State, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Walt Unks/Journal
East Tennessee State Appalachian State football
Appalachian State's Camerun Peoples runs the ball in the Mountaineers' 42-7 win over East Tennessee State, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Walt Unks/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) is joined by teammate sophomore tight end Henry Pearson (88) while celebrating in the end zone after making a reception for a touchdown over UNC Charlotte redshirt junior defensive back Jacione Fugate (7, right) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor (48) celebrates with teammates senior outside linebackers Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) and Noel Cook (20) after recovering a fumble from UNC Charlotte in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown over UNC Charlotte in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior wide receivers Jalen Virgil (11) and Malik Williams celebrate Virgil's touchdown over UNC Charlotte in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Shaun Jolly (3) makes an interception over UNC Charlotte redshirt sophomore wide receiver Victor Tucker (9) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
The Appalachian State Marching Mountaineers play the Star Spangled Banner prior to a game against Charlotte last season at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone. The college football season could be shortened or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
ALLISON LEE ISLEY / LEE NEWSPAPERS
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Jalen Virgil (11) flexes and is congratulated by teammate redshirt freshman defensive back Mike Price (19) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) and junior senior inside linebacker Jordan Fehr (59) celebrate a third down stop on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Carolina freshman quarterback Sam Howell (7) is stopped by a host of Appalachian State defenders on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) makes a first down reception on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) celebrates after catching a pass for a first down on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Malik Williams (14) makes a first down reception in front of coverage from Carolina senior defensive back Myles Dorn (1) on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Matt Williams (55) encourages the crowd in the closing moments of the Mountaineers' 34-31 victory over Carolina on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State's Anderson Hardy (74) celebrates after the Mountaineers defeated Carolina 34-31 on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State freshman defensive lineman Chris Washington (46) celebrates after the Mountaineers defeated Carolina 34-31 on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) and freshman linebacker Nick Hampton (31) celebrate with fans after the Mountaineers defeated Carolina 34-31 on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppFB
Appalachian State senior offensive lineman Victor Johnson (75) celebrates as he takes the field for the Mountaineers' game against Carolina on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppFB
Appalachian State sophomore defensive bak Shaun Jolly (3) celebrates a stop on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppFB
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) celebrates a reception on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppFB
Appalachian State senior linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) celebrates after intercepting a pass on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppFB
Appalachian State senior offensive lineman Victor Johnson (75) celebrates with junior defensive lineman Caleb Spurlin (97) after the Mountaineers defeated Carolina on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppFB
Appalachian State freshman linebacker Nick Hampton (31) celebrates with the crowd after the Mountaineers defeated Carolina on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) breaks away from Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Kameron Burton (11) to score a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) celebrates scoring a touchdown over Coastal Carolina in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) celebrates a sack in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State senior defensive back Josh Thomas (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown from a fumble recovery in the first quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State senior tight end Collin Reed (87) celebrates a touchdown with teammates in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Ivan Reyes (63) lifts Appalachian State junior wide receiver Jalen Virgil (11) to celebrate Virgil's touchdown in the fourth quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7. (Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley) 20191020w_spt_appstate
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Malik Williams (14) catches a touchdown reception on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2019 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Malik Williams (14) is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a touchdown on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2019 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor (48) celebrates after a third down stop on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2019 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor (48) celebrates a tackle on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2019 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) catches a touchdown pass despite pass interference from Georgia Southern senior cornerback Monquavion Brinson (4) on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2019 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2019 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateDouble
Appalachian State senior linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) stands for a portrait on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 in Boone, N.C. Overlaid is a photo of Davis-Gaither (24) celebrating after intercepting a pass on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Photo Illustration Andrew Dye/Jo
AppStateDouble
Appalachian State senior defensive back Desmond Franklin (6) stands for a portrait on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 in Boone, N.C. Overlaid is a photo of Franklin celebrating a third down stop on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Photo Illustration Andrew Dye/Jo
AppStateDouble
Appalachian State senior offensive lineman Victor Johnson (75) stands for a portrait on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 in Boone, N.C. Overlaid is a photo of Johnson (75) celebrating as he takes the field for the Mountaineers' game against Carolina on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Photo Illustration Andrew Dye/Jo
AppStateDouble
Appalachian State senior tight end Collin Reed (87) stands for a portrait on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 in Boone, N.C. Overlaid is a photo of Reed (87) carrying the United States flag onto the field for the Mountaineers' game against Georgia State on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Photo Illustration Andrew Dye/Jo
AppStateDouble
Appalachian State senior defensive back Josh Thomas (7) stands for a portrait on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 in Boone, N.C. Overlaid is a photo of Thomas (7) celebrating after intercepting a pass on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Photo Illustration Andrew Dye/Jo
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) and junior offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil (58) on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) runs the ball as Texas State senior defensive back Alvin Pacheco (2) attempts to tackle on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State senior tight end Collin Reed (87), sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4), junior offensive lineman Noah Hannon (60) and junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) take the field for the Mountaineers' game against Texas State on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) is carried by the pile on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State senior linebacker Noel Cook (20) is congratulated by teammates after intercepting a pass on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State senior defensive lineman E.J. Scott (98) celebrates after an interception by teammate Noel Cook (20) on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Texas State junior wide receiver Jeremiah Haydel (3) is tackled after a reception by Appalachian State senior defensive back Josh Thomas (7) on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) scores a touchdown on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State senior offensive lineman Victor Johnson (75) celebrates after junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) scored a touchdown on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4, center) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Noah Hannon (60) in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State senior defensive lineman E.J. Scott (98) celebrates after forcing and recovering a fumble from Louisiana in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) celebrates a touchdown with teammates Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil (58) and Appalachian State junior wide receiver Malik Williams (14) in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State senior offensive lineman Victor Johnson (75) celebrates with the trophy following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State senior inside linebacker Jordan Fehr (59) kisses the trophy following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) lifts the trophy to celebrate following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Baer Hunter (51) celebrates after a touchdown in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) breaks away from Louisiana defensive back Deuce Wallace (25) in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) celebrates after a touchdown in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) celebrates in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State senior tight end Collin Reed (87) and Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) celebrate with the trophy following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State senior inside linebacker Jordan Fehr (59) lifts the trophy in the air while Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) holds the Sun Belt over his shoulder following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App St UAB New Orleans Bowl
Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Zac Thomas (12) greets Appalachian State Mountaineers offensive lineman Ivan Reyes (63) before the first half of the New Orleans Bowl against the UAB Blazers in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Matthew Hinton
App St UAB New Orleans Bowl
Appalachian State wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) scores a touchdown against UAB Blazers running back Spencer Brown (4) during the first half of the New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Matthew Hinton
App St UAB New Orleans Bowl
Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) scores a touchdown against UAB Blazers running back Spencer Brown (4) during the first half of the New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Matthew Hinton
App St UAB New Orleans Bowl
Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Jalen Virgil (11) runs after a catch against UAB Blazers cornerback Starling Thomas V (4) during the first half of the New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Matthew Hinton
App St UAB New Orleans Bowl
Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Jalen Virgil (11) makes a catch against UAB Blazers cornerback Keondre Swoopes (33) during the first half of the New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Matthew Hinton
App St UAB New Orleans Bowl
Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) scores a touchdown catch against UAB Blazers cornerback Starling Thomas V (4) during the first half of the New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Matthew Hinton
App St UAB New Orleans Bowl
Appalachian State Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark gets doused with Gatorade after his team's 31-17 victory over the UAB Blazers in New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Matthew Hinton
App St UAB New Orleans Bowl
Appalachian State Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark celebrates with running back Darrynton Evans (3) after his team's 31-17 victory over the UAB Blazers in New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Matthew Hinton
App St UAB New Orleans Bowl
Appalachian State Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark celebrates with defensive lineman Caleb Spurlin (97) and defensive lineman Elijah Diarrassouba (57) after he gets doused with Gatorade after the team's 31-17 victory over the UAB Blazers in New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Matthew Hinton
App St UAB New Orleans Bowl
Appalachian State Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark, right, watches Darrynton Evans (3) receive the MVP trophy after his team's 31-17 victory over the UAB Blazers in New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Matthew Hinton
App St UAB New Orleans Bowl
Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) runs for a gain against the UAB Blazers during the first half of the New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Matthew Hinton
XX HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES –
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.