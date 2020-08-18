Appalachian State University linked a COVID-19 cluster with the football program Tuesday, halting practices indefinitely. In an email to students, faculty and staff, the university identified 11 cases of the novel coronavirus associated with the football team – seven students and four staff members.

That finding resulted in App State athletics director Doug Gillin suspending practice indefinitely, the email said, "until further consultation warrants a change in status."

"AppHealthCare has been in contact with the individuals, who have been instructed to recover in isolation," the school's email read. "Public health staff have identified close contacts, who have been instructed to quarantine and who are being provided access to testing during their quarantine period. A close contact is defined as someone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes."

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as a minimum of five cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.

This comes a day after App State had its first day of classes and the faculty senate passed a resolution of no confidence in Chancellor Sheri Everts, citing the university's finances, faculty morale and the school's reopening plan for campus amid an ongoing pandemic.

The University of North Carolina this week also decided to shift its fall semester online after a surge in COVID-19 cases just a week after classes began.

According to App State's coronavirus information webpage, the school currently has 40 active cases on campus in students, along with six employees.

A few minutes after the school sent the email, App State starting center Noah Hannon tweeted that head coach Shawn Clark and the Mountaineers staff had developed a healthy and safe environment for players.

App State quarterback Zac Thomas was one of a few others to comment on social media.

