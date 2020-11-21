App State loses to No. 15 Coastal Carolina, the Mountaineers' first conference loss

Appalachian State lost to No. 15 Coastal Carolina 34-23 on Saturday in Conway, S.C., giving the undefeated Chanticleers control of the Sun Belt Conference's East Division and a path to the league championship football game.

App State would need to win out and see Coastal lose to heavy underdog Texas State and to Troy to reach the championship game in a bid to win a fifth consecutive league title.

Quick takeaway

What an ending. Coastal Carolina scored with 2:24 remaining on a 3-yard touchdown by Reese White. A failed two-point conversion left Coastal Carolina up 27-23 and App State needing a touchdown.

The Chanticleers thwarted that, though. They sacked Zac Thomas on a third down, putting App State in a fourth-and-long situation backed up on their own goal line. Thomas' pass attempt on fourth down was picked off and returned for a touchdown by defensive back D'Jordan Strong.

The deciding stretch

A critical fourth-quarter turnover for Coastal Carolina nearly became the pivot point. A Chanticleers drive featuring plays of 48 and 22 yards ended with quarterback Grayson McCall scrambling and fumbling at the goal line. App State safety Kaiden Smith forced the ball out, and linebacker Nick Hampton recovered.