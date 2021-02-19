App State men are tripped up by South Alabama

BOONE — The Appalachian State men's basketball team fell 65-63 to South Alabama in a Sun Belt game on Friday night.

Two free throws from Michael Flowers of South Alabama's (15-8, 9-5 Sun Belt) with 5:27 to go gave it a 63-52 lead. App State (12-8, 6-5 Sun Belt) answered with the next four points on free throws from Justin Forrest and Michael Almonacy to cut the lead to seven points with 4:07 to play.

The Jaguars came right back with a basket on their next possession, but the Mountaineers used two more free throws from Forrest to trim the South Alabama lead to 65-58 with 3:11 to go. App State cut the lead to five on a Gregory basket with 1:52 to go. After a stop, Almonacy was fouled behind the 3-point line and hit all three free throws to make the score 65-63 with 59 seconds left.

App State got a stop on South Alabama's next possession and Adrian Delph grabbed the rebound. The Mountaineers took three shots in the closing seconds, but couldn't get a shot to fall.

Forrest paced the Mountaineers with a game high 20 points, going 9-of-10 from the free throw line. He added three rebounds and two steals.

Gregory had his second double-double of the season with 14 points and a career-high 13 rebounds, six of which were offensive. He also had a game-high three steals.

The teams will conclude their weekend series on Saturday at 4 p.m.