App State men clobber Troy
App State men clobber Troy

BOONE — The Appalachian State men's basketball team scored 12 of the first 14 points of the game and proceeded to a 90-59 Sun Belt victory over Troy on Saturday.

After leading 12-2, Troy (6-5, 1-1 SBC) pulled within five points at 21-16 with 10:54 left in the first half. From there, App State (7-4, 1-1 SBC) went on a 15-2 run to push its lead to 38-17, getting back-to-back 3-pointers from Justin Forrest to cap the run. Forrest drained a trio of free throws in the closing moments of the first half to give the Mountaineers a 50-26 edge at the break.

In the second half, the Trojans pulled within 16 points at 54-38. But the Mountaineers responded with a 13-2 run to push its lead to 67-40 with 12:34 left to play. The Mountaineers opened as large of a lead as 33 points in the second half on the way to their 31-point victory.

Forrest paced the Mountaineer offense with a season-high 21 points. He finished 6-of-10 from the field and was 6-of-7 from 3-point range while adding four rebounds, three steals and a pair of assists.

Michael Almonacy had his first career App State double-double with 11 points and 10 assists.

Donovan Gregory had another solid game, finishing with 15 points on 7-of-12 (58.3 percent) shooting and five rebounds. Adrian Delph drained four 3-pointers to finish with 14 points and five rebounds and James Lewis Jr. went 6-of-7 (85.7 percent) from the field to finish with 13 points.

App State welcomes Georgia Southern next weekend for two games. They will play on Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. and on Jan. 9 at 4 p.m.

