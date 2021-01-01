App State men drop Sun Belt opener to Troy

BOONE — Appalachian State lost its Sun Belt opener on Friday night, falling to Troy 69-59.

James Lewis Jr. finished with a career-high 16 points for App State in the loss.

Lewis Jr. bettered his previous career best of 14 points, set earlier this season against Bowling Green. Lewis was 6 of 6 from the field and also had four rebounds and a pair of blocks.

Donovan Gregory added 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Adrian Delph reached double figures with 11 points, Michael Almonacy finished with nine points off the bench and Justin Forrest had eight points, three assists and a game-high three steals.

Troy (6-4, 1-0 SBC) scored the first six points of the game, only to see the Mountaineers (6-4, 0-1 SBC) battle back and tie the score at 13-13 midway through the first half. The Trojans opened a 28-20 lead with 3:50 left in the opening frame, but the Black and Gold used a 6-0 spurt to pull within two points at 28-26. Troy took a 33-30 lead into the break.