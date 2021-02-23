App State men fall to Georgia State

ATLANTA — Michael Almonacy scored a career-high 24 points, but the Appalachian State men's basketball team dropped an 85-71 road game at Georgia State on Tuesday.

The game served as a make-up from a postponed series between the Panthers and Mountaineers that was originally scheduled for Feb. 5 and Feb. 6. The second game will not be made up.

Almonacy went 9-of-14 from the field and 4-of-7 from 3-point range, scoring 21 of his 24 points in the second half. He added six rebounds, three steals and two assists. His 24-point output betters his previous career high of 21 set against Bowling Green earlier this season.

Justin Forrest added 13 points, four assists and three rebounds. Adrian Delph also had 13 points and James Lewis Jr. chipped in with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Appalachian State fell to 12-10 overall and 6-7 in Sun Belt play; Georgia State improved to 12-5 and 6-4.

Kane Williams paced Georgia State with a game high 24 points. Jalen Thomas added 22 points and eight rebounds.

App State will conclude its regular season on Friday and Saturday at Georgia Southern. Friday's tip is set for 6 p.m. and Saturday's is scheduled for 3 p.m.