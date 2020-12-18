App State men rumble past Columbia International

BOONE — All five starters scored at least eight points as the Appalachian State men rolled to a 77-41 victory over Columbia International on Friday.

The win improved the Mountaineers' record to 6-2, the best start for the program since the 1989-90 season, when App State also opened the season 6-2.

Adrian Delph led the Mountaineers with a game-high 14 points, also adding three rebounds and two steals. Donovan Gregory had 13 points and a season-best nine rebounds.

Kendall Lewis finished with 10 points, six rebounds and three assists, Michael Almonacy added nine points and seven rebounds and RJ Duhart had eight points and six rebounds.

The Mountaineers' defense was stingy, limiting the Rams to 30 percent (15-of-50) shooting, including a 5-of-24 (20.8 percent) mark in the second half. The Mountaineers have held four opponents to under 40 percent shooting this season.

The Mountaineers outrebounded the Rams 49-19, including a 13-3 advantage on the offensive glass.

App State will conclude its non-conference schedule on Tuesday with a 2 p.m. game at SEC foe Auburn.