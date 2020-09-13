Daetrich Harrington had reason to be happy. The whole Appalachian State running backs group did.
A combination of Harrington, Marcus Williams Jr. and Cam Peoples ran for 278 total rushing yards and four touchdowns on Saturday in a 35-20 victory against Charlotte.
Harrington accounted for two of those scores, both in the fourth quarter to put the game away. And he grinned when talking about what that trio could accomplish together this season, running behind an offensive line featuring four returning starters.
“We all got a chip on our shoulder,” Harrington said. “They think since Darrynton (Evans)’s gone, we have nobody. We feel disrespected. So we’re going to come out and show, prove to the whole Sun Belt and the whole world that we’re a three-headed monster.”
Since Evans departed for the NFL, App State coach Shawn Clark described a platoon-style system in the offensive backfield. The thinking was simple: the Mountaineers have three quality running backs, use them.
And that’s exactly what the team did against the 49ers. Williams played the first offensive series, followed by Harrington and Peoples on the following drives, respectively. Clark said it was an order pecked by seniority -- Williams is a senior, Harrington a junior and Peoples is a sophomore.
Harrington had 15 carries, Williams 14 and Peoples 13. Of the Mountaineers 11 full drives (not counting the one QB kneel to run clock and end the game), only two series featured more than one running back.
“We wanted to rotate those guys, and as it goes you get a feel for it,” Clark said. “And we’re going to ride whoever has the hot hand.”
The hot hand Clark mentioned broke up the running back progression early in the game. And that was due to Peoples.
He got the third set of carries and immediately showed success. In the two opening drives, App State had only one run of 10 yards or more. In Peoples’ first series, he had three by himself, including a 16-yard touchdown.
He returned to the field for the following drive, coming out after getting injured and going to the locker room for a brief time before halftime. The Mountaineers relied on Williams and Harrington from there until halfway through the third quarter, when Peoples returned to the field again. In that drive, he had four straight carries that set up a 51-yard touchdown pass from Zac Thomas to Thomas Hennigan.
Peoples tore his ACL in the season opener against East Tennessee State last season, an adversity that Harrington recognizes all too well. He tore his ACL during spring practices for the 2018 season, playing late that year while using his redshirt to preserve his eligibility.
“You know, I’ve been through the same thing,”Harrington said of Peoples and their shared former injury. “That’s a different type of hungry. And he showed it out on the field today.”
And maybe that’s why this rotation idea will work for all of them all year, keeping them fresh and avoiding injuries from over usage.
If Harrington is any indication, there’s no issue in the split responsibility either. He had 60 rushing yards while Williams led the team with 117 yards. Peoples accounted for 102.
“I’ve been so blessed to be able to stay healthy in my time here,” Hennigan said when asked about the running back performances. “And for those guys to go through ACLs and ankle injuries. People don’t understand, running backs get hit every play, with the ball or not.
“Those guys are built different.”
