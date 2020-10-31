App State moves to 2-0 in the Sun Belt after a win against Louisiana-Monroe

A recap of Appalachian State's 31-13 football victory over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday
Quick takeaway
App State leaned on its running game, a rinse-and-repeat of the 2020 season. A backfield quartet helped the Mountaineers move easily on the run, led by Zac Thomas.
The senior quarterback ran for a career-high 109 yards to led the team in a 328-yard effort. Marcus Williams Jr. (103 yards) and Cam Peoples (52) each ran for a touchdown, and Daetrich Harrington added another 44 yards.
The deciding stretch
App State maintained control throughout, but the Mountaineers threw an uppercut coming out of halftime.
Thomas connected with Malik Williams for a 35-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 28-7. The Mountaineers followed that with series of back-to-back interceptions on defense.
How they opened
The Mountaineers had two rushing touchdowns early. Peoples punched in a 1-yard score to cap an 11-play drive and give App State the lead. On the next drive, Williams rattled off a 48-yard score where he shook off a couple of defenders.
Appalachian led 14-0 to end the first quarter, and it was almost larger. App State’s first drive ended with a throw into the end zone that was intercepted by ULM’s Josh Newton.
Who starred
Ryan Huff was a secondary pest on the App State defense.
Huff had two interceptions. His second came in the fourth quarter while managing to keep a foot inbounds. The defense had three total interceptions (one from Brendan Harrington) and six pass breakups.
Records
Appalachian State: 2-0 Sun Belt, 4-1 overall.
La.-Monroe: 0-4, 0-7.
Up next
Appalachian State: At Texas State, 3 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).
La.-Monroe: At Georgia State, noon Saturday (ESPN3).
