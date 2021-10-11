App State offense finding its typical trendline ahead of big matchup at Louisiana

Cooper Hodges likes the progression he’s starting to see.
The Appalachian State right tackle feels the Mountaineers’ offense is making steps forward, similar to most of the teams he’s been on since joining the program in 2018.
“We’ve always had a thing,” Hodges said last week. “Our offense is at our best at the end of October, beginning of November. So that’s kind of the trend that we’re going right now.”
That timing will be tested starting Tuesday at Louisiana, as App State prepares for a two-game stretch that will have heavy implications on whether they can return to Sun Belt Conference championship contention. A week and a day later from then, No. 15 Coastal Carolina will come to Boone.
The proving ground is here for App State. Hodges pointed to a phrase he hears all the time from strength coach Brad Bielaniec — the hardest thing to do in college football is stay consistent, Hodges recited — before explaining the focus of the veteran-heavy Mountaineers team.
“A lot of times, when these big weeks come up, people try to change what they do,” Hodges said. “They try to work harder, try to do all this. You can't do that. You have to be consistent the whole year working as hard as you can. Just stay consistent with that.
“And just having these big weeks come up, it’s time to show how hard you've actually been working. Because if you've been working, you're going to be successful out there when you go out and play.”
Hodges sees positive indicators for the offense. One, it’s avoiding pre-snap penalties. After registering at least two apiece in the first three games, App State only has one of those penalties in the last two.
He also feels like the team is starting to become more careful with the football. The Mountaineers’ offense registered only one turnover in the last two games as well, coming in the form of an interception against Marshall. The play gave the Thundering Herd its pathway to take the lead, but App State eventually clawed back in a 31-30 victory.
Hodges thinks part of that has been the continued improvement and adjustment of quarterback Chase Brice. Brice's ability to get rid of the ball has, Hodges said, only boosted the low sack total yielded by the offensive line: five sacks allowed in five games, an average that ties for eighth in the nation with CCU.
“He helps us in two ways, man,” Hodges said. “We protect him and he's kind of getting use to being protected.”
Brice is a new character injected into this simmering rivalry. After eight straight App State victories since the schools became Sun Belt peers, Louisiana finally broke through with a 24-21 win last season. Then Mountaineers quarterback Zac Thomas was picked off twice by the Ragin’ Cajuns in App State’s lowest yardage output of the season.
Most of the speedy-and-strong Louisiana team from 2020 returned, and Brice put a focus on learning as much about them as he could from this season's tape. He hasn’t concerned himself with matchups past.
On top of that, he’s learning from the miscues he notices in his own performances to move forward.
“I could care less about certain stats, passing yards, touchdowns," Brice said. "It's the plays that I don't connect on that bother me. Going back, watching the film like ‘Man, you’re way too good to be missing this right here or messing up right here.’
"So it’s definitely been fun, especially winning and playing well in doing that. I’ve got a ton of trust in my teammates, which takes a load off my back."
He’s thrown for 1,360 yards and eight touchdowns with a completion percentage just under 68 percent with three interceptions.
The Ragin’ Cajuns are 4-1, coming off victories against Georgia Southern and South Alabama that featured tense fourth quarters. With one loss from last season resolved, the Mountaineers have the chance to answer for the other two in the next few days.
“A Hard head makes a soft butt sometimes,” App State coach Shawn Clark said. “We learned our lesson that way last year. Even though we were 9-3, we lost three tough games.
“But this year it’s been different. It’s been laser focused every week. Every single week. “
