App State offense finding its typical trendline ahead of big matchup at Louisiana

Cooper Hodges likes the progression he’s starting to see.

The Appalachian State right tackle feels the Mountaineers’ offense is making steps forward, similar to most of the teams he’s been on since joining the program in 2018.

“We’ve always had a thing,” Hodges said last week. “Our offense is at our best at the end of October, beginning of November. So that’s kind of the trend that we’re going right now.”

That timing will be tested starting Tuesday at Louisiana, as App State prepares for a two-game stretch that will have heavy implications on whether they can return to Sun Belt Conference championship contention. A week and a day later from then, No. 15 Coastal Carolina will come to Boone.

The proving ground is here for App State. Hodges pointed to a phrase he hears all the time from strength coach Brad Bielaniec — the hardest thing to do in college football is stay consistent, Hodges recited — before explaining the focus of the veteran-heavy Mountaineers team.

“A lot of times, when these big weeks come up, people try to change what they do,” Hodges said. “They try to work harder, try to do all this. You can't do that. You have to be consistent the whole year working as hard as you can. Just stay consistent with that.